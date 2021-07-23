Covid cases are increasing again in all 50 states across the United States as Delta Variants strengthen their grip

Paramedics in Los Angeles County gave him oxygen and then when his family passed by on December 29, 2020, before taking him to a hospital in Hawthorne, California, a potential Covid-19 in an ambulance. I put the patient on it. Apgomes | AFP | Getty Images

Covid cases are increasing in all 50 states and the District of Columbia as the delta variant spreads rapidly throughout the United States and the virus reinforces its grip. The United States has reported an average of about 43,700 new cases per day in the past week. It’s well below the pandemic highs, but has increased by 65% ​​in the last seven days, almost three times the level two weeks ago, according to a data show compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Cases hit a 15-month low in late June and then began to increase again as fewer people were vaccinated and more infectious delta mutants became established in the country. Vaccination rates peaked at more than 3 million shots per day in April, but have dropped significantly to about 530,000 shots per day in recent months, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. did. Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, and Nevada report the highest daily averages of new cases per capita in the past week, all more than double that of the United States.

Immunization rates in each of these states are also below national levels, with the largest gap in Louisiana. In Louisiana, 47.7% of the target population aged 12 and over is vaccinated at least once, compared to 65.9% nationwide. Hospitalization for Covid patients has increased by 32% compared to a week ago. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. Daily Covid deaths are usually lagging behind the increase in case numbers by more than a few weeks and are increasing, but not at the same pace as cases and hospitalizations.Many Americans are the most vulnerable virus In addition, 89% of older people have received at least one shot, which provides some protection. “The death toll is increasing due to the incredible job of completely vaccination of the population most likely to die from Covid-19, especially those aged 65 and over and cared for and assisted home residents. No, “said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease expert. The University of California, San Francisco said in an interview. “The mortality rate may lag behind the infection rate, but we also expect that the mortality rate will not decrease.” US surgeon General Vivek Murthy told reporters at a White House briefing Thursday.

President Joe Biden Both CDC directors, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, refer to the current state of the outbreak as an “unvaccinated pandemic.” US authorities are asking Americans to vaccinate the delta mutant. This is one of the most infectious respiratory illnesses scientists have ever seen, Warensky said.At least 68.6% of the partially vaccinated adult population, the United States has not yet reached Biden’s July 4th goal This means that 70% of Americans over the age of 18 will receive one or more shots. This variant is highly contagious because people infected with the Delta strain can carry up to 1,000 times more virus into the nasal passages than those infected with the original strain. data.. “Delta variants are more aggressive and much more contagious than previously circulating strains.” Warrensky told reporters at a briefing Thursday. “This is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know and has been seen in our 20-year career.” Local civil servants across the country are currently suing Wear the mask indoors again with the Americans. Several counties in California and Nevada are currently advising all residents, with or without vaccination, to wear masks in a public indoor environment.At least three more state local leaders Obligation of the resurrected maskIssued facial cover recommendations or threatened the return of strict public health restrictions to all residents — the CDC guidelines that vaccinated people do not have to follow these protocols in most settings Contrary.