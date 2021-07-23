The United States has seen the first rare case of monkeypox since 2003





Jacksonville, Florida – For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of a rare disease known as monkeypox in the United States. According to the CDC The agency was notified on July 15th A person who traveled from Nigeria to Dallas, Texas, became infected with monkeypox, a disease caused by the infection with the monkeypox virus. The CDC monitors people who may have come into contact with 200 people in 27 states, including flight attendants, flight passengers, and people who used the same bathroom. This is the first recorded case of monkeypox in the United States since the outbreak of monkeypox in 2003. Occurred as a result of shipments of animals imported from Ghana, According to the CDC. advertisement The name of the disease comes from a 1958 discovery that researchers recorded twice in a monkey colony that they were raising for research. The first human cases were discovered until 1970. Early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, and malaise, among others. After a few days, the patient develops a rash on the face, which spreads to the rest of the body. “If you have monkeypox, you’ll have flu-like illness-like symptoms that quickly lead to a generalized rash,” said Chad Nielsen, head of UF Health Jacksonville certification and infection prevention. .. According to Nielsen, monkeypox can be fatal, but due to its origin, the disease is extremely rare. “The only people to worry about are whether they are dealing with small rodents and prairie dogs in the African region or exotic pets from Africa,” Nielsen told News4Jax. advertisement CDC says Transmission of the virus from person to person The cause of the disease is that it is “believed to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets.” The good news is that on flights from Nigeria to Dallas, all passengers must wear masks, so the risk to other passengers is very low, according to Nielsen. “You don’t have to worry about this for the general public, especially here in the United States,” he said.

