Health
COVID numbers are backed up in North Carolina Where is it spreading fastest?
The number of cases is increasing again and the number of vaccinations continues to lag. Public health officials have warned that new, more contagious coronavirus delta variants are now accounting for most cases in North Carolina.
Such warnings from state officials have been near standard rates since the pandemic in North Carolina 16 months ago. But things are really getting worse.
“After months of decline, North Carolina is experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 among unvaccinated people,” the State Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday. The number of hospitalizations has doubled in the last two weeks, and the number of new cases each week has increased by 66%.
“Unvaccinated North Carolina citizens are unnecessarily ill, hospitalized and dying,” DHHS Executive Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a news release. Also, if you haven’t taken a shot, you should always wear a mask indoors when you are in a public place. “
According to DHHS, about 94% of new cases are completely unvaccinated.
The new county-by-county map shows where the virus spreads fastest and where the community faces the highest risk. Compared to vaccination data for similar counties, counties where the virus spreads faster generally have lower vaccination rates.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services publishes a weekly report that measures COVID-19 risk by county. Only a few weeks ago, color-coded maps showed that most counties had the virus and that there were no “red” areas with “significant effects.”
This map is based on several factors, including the number of cases per person, the positive rate of the test, and the number of beds available.
Richmond County, between Charlotte and Fayetteville, is the only county in the “Red Zone.” According to DHHS, Richmond reported a positive rate of 10.9%, compared to 6.7% across the state. The county also reports about 283 cases per 100,000 people, the second highest rate in the state. Graham County is slightly higher at 284.
In Richmond County 35% of people are fully vaccinatedDHHS data shows, compared to 46% of the state as a whole.
According to the DHHS map, risk was increased in more than half of North Carolina counties.
But that’s not all bad news. Five counties in the western part of the state are located in the “Green Zone.” According to DHHS, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Henderson and Mitchell are all in the “less affected” territory.
With the exception of Mitchell County, all green counties have high immunization rates, with at least 42% of adults fully vaccinated.
In Gaston County, a suburb of Charlotte, the positive rate exceeded 5% for the first time since May. A positive number in that percentage gives public health authorities a sense of how well the virus is controlled. The higher the number, the faster the spread.
“The Delta variant is much more infectious and contagious than the original strain,” Dr. Tia Robertson, director of public health and medical care at Gaston County, said in a statement. “The viral load increases rapidly and becomes more contagious in the early stages of the disease.”
According to DHHS, about 36% of Gaston County is fully vaccinated. The counties are shown in yellow because they have a moderate impact on the DHHS map.
Throughout Wilmington’s state, New Hanover County has been described as having little impact from the pale yellow coronavirus. However, public health officials have warned that the situation could worsen.
“A month ago, our new case trend averaged 28 reported cases per week, but last week we saw 102 new reported cases,” said Carla Turner, director of public health. I am.
“We still don’t know how severe the Delta variants are in our community, but it’s clear that COVID-19 is still very high here and very threatening.” Turner said. “It’s easier than ever to get a vaccine, so look for a vaccine to protect yourself.”
..
