askST: Why do vaccinated people get infected with Covid-19? , Health News & Top Stories

Singapore-Currently, fully vaccinated people make up 44% of Covid-19 cases in Singapore, raising questions about whether vaccination is an effective preventative measure against the virus.

However, experts are mathematically certain to see more vaccinated individuals in infected cases as Singapore continues to take an upward trajectory to vaccinate more people. It is said that it is sex and does not reflect the performance of the vaccine.

In a daily update on Thursday night (22 July), the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed that 484 of the 1,096 locally transmitted infections in the last 28 days have been fully vaccinated. did. It accounts for 44% of all infectious diseases.

Meanwhile, 333 were partially vaccinated and 279 were unvaccinated.

Q: Does this mean that the vaccine is ineffective?

NS: Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said that as more people are vaccinated, more people will be vaccinated among the infected cases.

“Currently, almost 75% of the population is vaccinated at least once, so the coronavirus is more likely to encounter vaccinated people than unvaccinated people,” he said. Stated.

Like noon on friday, There are 227 Covid-19 cases in the KTV Lounge cluster and 638 cases in the Jurong Fisheries Port.

Experts pointed out that many people who visit KTV lounges and work in fishing ports and affected fresh markets tend to be 20-60 years old.

Professor Theo said: “These groups are very well vaccinated and up to 80% are vaccinated. Therefore, looking at such summary data can be misleading.”

Studies have shown that vaccinated people are less likely to get infected than non-injected people, but experts say it’s difficult to number.

This is because the likelihood of being infected with Covid-19 varies across the island, depending on where the case surface and the activity of the person.

More importantly, infected vaccinated individuals are much less likely to suffer from serious side effects.

Q: Does the vaccine really help prevent the negative effects of Covid-19?

NS: Health Minister On Ye Kung talked about Singapore’s investigation earlier this month. The efficacy of the mRNA vaccine against the delta mutant is 69 percent.

However, there is insufficient data to show how effective the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is against delta strains.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious disease consultant at the National University Hospital, said at a webinar hosted by NUS’s Yonlurin School of Medicine on Friday that fully vaccinated people are very unlikely to get sick.

He said most of the Covid-19 cases over the age of 60 were mostly vaccinated.

“These people are high-risk people and will cause our ICU (Intensive Care Unit) to wait,” he said.

Of the 415 Covid-19 cases in the hospital, only eight Covid-19 cases required oxygen support or were at risk in the ICU, Professor Fisher said. None of them were completely vaccinated.

With high vaccination rates in Singapore, fewer people need oxygen and intensive care, he said, and efforts to increase vaccination should continue.

He added, “I know it doesn’t eradicate the disease yet, it just makes it milder.”

MOH said Thursday that seven Covid-19 patients had received intensive care, needed oxygen supplementation, or died in the last 28 days.

Of these, six were unvaccinated, but one was vaccinated once. None were completely vaccinated.

84 year old Singaporean woman Those reported to have died on June 26 I was not vaccinated.