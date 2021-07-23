NB COVID-19 Summary: A state that lifts regulations and greens next Friday at midnight

New Brunswick will lift all COVID restrictions and be environmentally friendly next Friday, regardless of whether the state meets vaccination goals, says Premier Brain Higgs.

This means that all travel and public health restrictions will be lifted and masks will no longer be needed, he announced at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

“The first vaccine exceeded our goal of 75% of the eligible population and is now 81%,” said Higgs.

“By the end of next week, the percentage of eligible New Brands Wickers who received a second dose will be high enough to balance many of the risks of living with COVID-19. The last 17 months. From our experience, we believe that with a small number of cases and increasing vaccination rates, we can take this next step and learn to live with COVID-19 without compulsory orders. I am. “

Russell said he was confident that even if the enforcement order was lifted, there would be sufficient public health measures at its disposal to manage the risk of COVID-19 if cases began to surge again.

Even if the state does not meet the goal of vaccinating 75% of eligible individuals twice before moving into the green phase, the restrictions will be lifted effectively at midnight next Friday night.

The state has announced that the lifting of the compulsory order will:

Removes all mandatory travel and public health restrictions implemented during the pandemic that struck New Brunswick in March 2020.

We will end all state border restrictions, stop state border checks, and end registration requirements for entry into New Brunswick from anywhere in Canada.

Remove all meeting and number restrictions in various facilities. There is no need to limit the capacity of theaters, restaurants and stores.

End the requirement to wear a face mask in public.

Too fast?

Higgs said he doesn’t think the state is in a hurry to lift the restrictions.

“There are no longer any cases of maintaining compulsory or emergency orders,” he said.

According to Higgs, the state is trying to strike a balance between keeping people safe and opening the state as much as possible.

He said it was a difficult sale to maintain an emergency order because of very few cases, very high vaccination rates, and no one in the hospital.

Russell said he was encouraged by the Alberta experience. The state lifted the restrictions with 70% of the first dose and 38.2% of the second dose.

“Since then, they have continued to increase vaccination rates … they have been declining in case counts and hospitalization rates.”

Some may not be ready

Although the mandatory restrictions will be lifted, Russell said some people and some businesses may not be ready to return to their pre-COVID habits. She and the Prime Minister urged New Brands Wickers to be kind and patient with people who may not be ready for physical or psychological reasons.

“When we move to the green, we don’t feel like everyone is ready to go back to life as if nothing had happened,” Higgs said. “We all need to adapt to this new environment in a unique way.

“For some people, the return to normal will be at a faster pace. Others may want to relax the safety measures we have been around for a long time. Do this. There is no right way. Everyone has to do their best. Keep them safe. “

According to Higgs, some people want to keep wearing face masks even if they don’t need them after next Friday.

“It’s important to remember that people move on to this next stage at their own pace. That’s okay. Some people want to resume their pre-pandemic lifestyle, stress, anxiety, Some people are worried. Why. “

1 million times

New Brunswick will reach another milestone on Friday with the 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, a total of 997,798 doses have been given, plus an additional 7,006 second doses and 1,363 first doses. COVID-19 dashboard Friday.

The state is currently fully vaccinated with 62.7% of eligible New Brunswickers over the age of 12 and 81.2% are first vaccinated.

3 new cases

Public health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — two in the St. John Health Area and one in the Fredericton area.

Two cases of Zone 2 in the St. John region are under the age of 19, both of which are travel-related.

The Zone 3 case in the Fredericton area is an individual between the ages of 20 and 29. This case is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,350. Since yesterday, there has been one new recovery for a total of 2,293 recovery.

In New Brunswick, 46 people have died and 10 are active. No one is hospitalized with COVID-19. Since yesterday, 727 tests have been conducted, for a total of 376,470 tests.

Two mobile walk-in clinics offering Moderna vaccines are being held on Friday in New Brunswick. (Robert Short / CBC)

Russell said on Friday that most of the new cases are travel-related and almost all of them belong to people who are not fully vaccinated, and the state manages these cases well when they come here. Said.

“Since July 1, 16 out of 18 have been travel-related,” Russell said. “And of the 16 cases, 15 were either completely unvaccinated or not completely vaccinated.”

Mobile vaccination clinic

Russell advised those who received a single vaccination not to stop there. She said vaccinations have never been available in the state, including mobile clinics and walk-in clinics.

“We know that the efficacy is best with two doses,” she said. “And if you take the first dose, don’t skip the second dose. You need all the protection we can get. What’s happening in other unvaccinated jurisdictions I don’t know, and I don’t know what variants of concern will emerge. “

The clinic will be held today and next week at the following locations:

Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, St. Martins, today , Friday, July 23, from noon to 5 pm

Ambulance New Brunswick Station, 523 St-Jean St., Unit A, Saint-Léonard, today , Friday, July 23, from noon to 6 pm

Village Hall, 199 Main St., Canterbury, Monday, July 26, noon to 5 pm

Triple C Recreation Center, 817 Rockland Rd. , Rockland, Tuesday, July 27, 11 am-4pm

Juniper Community Center, 6840 Route 107, Juniper, Wednesday, July 28, noon to 4 pm

Recreation Center, 160 Klokkedahl Hill Rd. , New Denmark, Thursday, July 29, noon to 4 pm

Saint Paul Golden Age Club, 6532 Route 515, Saint Paul, Thursday, July 29, from noon to 6 pm

Knights of Columbus Hall, 22 Hallett Rd. , Beachwood, Friday, July 30th, 11 am-4pm

For those attending a mobile vaccination clinic, a Medicare card, a record of vaccinations from a second vaccination, and Signed consent form..

List of upcoming mobile clinics and walk-in clinics Available online..

What to do if you have symptoms

People worried that COVID-19 may be possible Take a self-assessment test online..

According to public health, symptoms of the disease include fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new malaise, and dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should be at home, call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor and follow the instructions.