Warning about increased respiratory illness in infants





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Health news Respiratory disorders such as colds and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are very common in young children and are common every year. Young people were much less infected last winter as various restrictions were put in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19. This means that many people do not develop immunity. Therefore, there may be more cases this year than in the normal season. For the majority of children, these illnesses are not serious and recover quickly after rest and plenty of fluids. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise RSV is a very common virus, and almost all children become infected with RSV by the age of two. In older children and adults, RSV can cause coughing and colds. However, children under the age of two, especially those with preterm birth or heart disease, can have serious consequences from common infections such as bronchiolitis and inflammatory infections of the lower respiratory tract, making breathing difficult. There is a possibility of becoming. The initial symptoms of bronchiolitis are similar to those of a common cold, but within a few days high temperatures above 37.8 ° C (fever), dry persistent cough, feeding difficulties, rapid or noisy breathing ( It may develop into wheezing). .. Most cases of bronchiolitis are not serious and will heal within a few weeks, but you may need to contact your GP or call NHS111 in the following cases: .. You are worried about your child. .. Your child has consumed less than half the normal amount in the last few feedings or has a dry diaper for at least 12 hours. .. Your child has a persistent high temperature of 37.8 ° C or higher. .. Your child seems to be very tired or frustrated. Dial ambulance 999 if: .. The baby has difficulty breathing. .. The baby’s tongue and lips are blue. .. Your baby’s breathing has a long pause. Respiratory tract infections in infants, although still small, are expected to increase over the months of this summer and winter. Dr. Victoria Matthews, Health Protection Consultant UK Public Health Services (East England) said: “Children under the age of 2 are at a particularly high risk of severe infections due to common seasonal illnesses. If a child under the age of 2 has a cold, pay attention to its symptoms and get hot. Always contact your doctor if you become ill, are out of breath, or have difficulty eating. “To protect ourselves and the people around us, it is important to continue the good hygiene practices we have become accustomed to during the pandemic.” The NHS England began planning a potential increase in pediatric respiratory infections in April, and the pediatric unit will proceed with regular winter planning, escalation and emergency processes in terms of bed, workforce and ward supply. Supports capacity increase. As part of the NHS preparation and in response to summer case detection by PHE surveillance, the prophylactic drug palivizumab has been extended from the usual October start date, with doses extended from 5 to 7 times. .. It is also provided to infants at the highest risk of RSV complications, reducing the risk of hospitalization for the most vulnerable children. This follows the advice of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization. PHE has also expanded its surveillance system to ensure that samples from NHS trusts report early signals of respiratory illness. This usually ends in May and resumes in October, but continues during the summer.

