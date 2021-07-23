The number of Jurong Fishery Port Covid-19 clusters will increase to 665.Free test kit for visitors to two markets, Health News and Top Story

Singapore-The Ministry of Health says that visitors to the Admiral Wet Market and Bukit Tima Market and Food Center in the last 14 days will be offered a free Covid-19 self-test kit.

In a daily update on Friday night (July 23), MOH stated that there were 78 new cases associated with the Jurong Fisheries Port Cluster, currently 665 cases.

The ministry is working with the People’s Association to distribute rapid antigen test (ART) self-test kits to people who have visited specific markets and food centers in the last 14 days, ring fencing to identify cases and prevent further infections. We are working on it as an additional layer of. ..

MOH added that this is part of a survey of Covid-19 infections in markets and food centers where fisheries visiting the Jurong Fisheries Port for sale in markets and food centers are likely to sow. ..

The collection will take place from Saturday to Sunday at the Residents Committee Center near the Admiral Wet Market and Bukit Tima Market and Food Center.

There are also six new cases linked to the KTV cluster, which is now 227 cases. On Friday, there were no additional KTV lounges or clubs linked to the cluster.

Three more cases have been added to the Marina Bay Sands Casino Cluster, and there are currently 20 cases. The casino will not be open to the public from Thursday to August 5th.

Currently, there are 26 active infection clusters on Friday, with 3 to 665 infections.

This is because three new clusters were declared with three to five infections each.

Six clusters and five individuals linked to ION Orchard Mall have been declared closed because there have been no cases linked to them in the last 28 days.

Singapore We reported a total of 133 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Includes 130 locally infected cases and 3 imported cases. There were 29 cases of unlinked local infection.

Among locally infected cases, there are two unvaccinated or partially vaccinated elderly people over the age of 70 who are at risk of serious illness.



Visitors to the Admiral Wet Market and Bukit Tima Market and Food Center (pictured) in the last 14 days will be provided with a free Covid-19 self-test kit. ST Photo: Jasmine Chung



There are 447 Covid-19 patients still in the hospital. Most of them are observing smoothly.

However, two are at risk in the intensive care unit and 11 patients require oxygen support. None of these 13 were completely vaccinated.

MOH states: “11 elderly people over the age of 60 who are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated have become very ill.”

The silver lining is that outreach efforts to vaccinate older people appear to be paying off.

Health Minister On Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Friday that more elderly people have recently come forward to get vaccinated.

“Some good news today … In the last three days, the number of older people over 70 who came out before for the first dose was about 1,000 per day, twice as many as before.” He said.

“If we can maintain this for days or weeks, we hope we can raise the vaccination rate for the elderly to over 80%.

“Keep caring, loving and worried about our seniors,” he said.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from 178 cases last week to 961 cases last week.

The number of unlinked weekly cases within the community increased from 18 to 97 during the same period.

MOH also provided the latest information Vaccination in Singapore, Please note that under the national vaccination program, approximately 6.97 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine are given.

Approximately 4.2 million people have been vaccinated at least once, and 2.89 million have been fully vaccinated.

In the last 28 days, 10 patients have been admitted to the intensive care unit, need oxygen supplementation, or have died. Of them, eight were unvaccinated, but two were vaccinated once. None were completely vaccinated.

In Singapore, Covid-19 complications killed 36 people, while 15 people who tested positive died from other causes.

Read the full MOH press release here.