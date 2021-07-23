The C. Auris superbug was seen around the United States in a “first” cluster, CDC said.





For the first time in the United States, we see clusters of pan-resistant Candida auris. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Indicates the spread within the medical facility. C. Auris is a new fungus that can cause serious illness in hospitalized patients. Even if you are not infected with yourself, you can live on someone’s skin and infect others. Infections can also occur in the bloodstream, wounds, or ears. Most C. auris infections can be treated with a class of antifungal drugs called echinocandin. However, doctors say that some infections are difficult to treat because they are drug-resistant. It is also difficult to identify by standard methods. Symptoms may not be noticeable because the infected person is often already hospitalized for another illness. It is also important to avoid outbreaks in hospitals and elderly homes, as fungi are especially harmful to patients who already have medical problems. Related: Outbreaks of incurable and deadly “superbug” fungi reported in two hospitals in northern Texas Two Dallas hospitals identified a cluster of 22 C. Aurus cases between January and April. Two of them were resistant to all three antifungal drugs. There is also evidence that 101 cases were collected at a nursing home in Washington, DC during the same period. Three of those cases included treatment-resistant infections. Related: CDC: Outbreak of incurable “super bug” found in DC Nursing Home Additional infections have been identified since April, but no numbers have been reported, according to Dr. Meghan Lyman of the CDC’s Fungal Diseases Division. “We saw only a few cases, but there are more likely to be unspecified cases,” Lyman said. “Currently, at least 10 cases have been identified in two states that are resistant to first-line treatment or to all available treatment options.” Researchers first identified the fungus in 2009, and the United States worked on its first treatment in 2015. Health officials have warned about super bugs for years after seeing infections where commonly used drugs are almost ineffective. Oliver Kurzai, director of the National Reference Center for Invasive Fungal Infections, holding a Petri dish holding Candida auris yeast in a laboratory at the University of Würzburg in Würzburg, Germany, January 23, 2018 (pictured) Provided by: Nico Currently, they are calling on medical facilities to actively work to identify fungi. “We urge medical facilities to take proactive steps to identify and prevent the spread of the fungus so that it does not build a foothold in the patient population,” Lyman said. I am. CDC is C. We recommend contacting the laboratory that identifies the auris. [email protected].. , And its state or local public health authorities. This story was reported by Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

