North Carolina health officials report a 66% increase in COVID cases since last week – WSOC TV

Gaston County, North Carolina — Health officials in North Carolina have warned of a rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated people.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports a 66% increase in case numbers from this week to last week. There were 9,053 cases reported in the last 7 days, compared to 5,441 cases reported 7 days ago.

Authorities also said state hospitalizations have doubled since July 8th, the highest since May 11th.

“Unvaccinated North Carolina citizens are unnecessarily ill, hospitalized and dying,” said NCDHHS Executive Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. Also, if you haven’t taken a shot, you should always wear a mask indoors when you are in a public place. “

According to NCDHHS, more than 94% of recent North Carolina cases are completely unvaccinated.

In addition to the increasing number of cases in the state, the county alert system now has one red county, Richmond County, with a serious viral epidemic. Twelve Orange County with considerable expanse, including Cleveland County.

Officials said that 60% of North Carolina adults have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine and 57% have been fully vaccinated.

Health officials recommend that unvaccinated people be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Authorities warn that COVID cases will increase rapidly as Delta variants spread to Gaston County.

Health officials are currently seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations as Delta variants began to spread to the community after a decline in COVID-19 cases in Gaston County for more than a month.

“The delta variant is much more infectious and infectious than the original strain,” said Dr. Tia Robertson, director of public health and medical care at Gaston County. “The viral load increases rapidly and becomes more contagious in the early stages of the disease.”

Robertson encourages anyone with symptoms like COVID-19 to be tested, especially if they are not vaccinated.

According to data from a study conducted in the United Kingdom, some symptoms of the delta variant are more likely than others, and loss of taste and smell is less common than headache, runny nose, and sore throat.

“More than a year after the COVID vaccination trial began, we haven’t seen any significant side effects yet,” said Tom Kayer, chairman of the Gaston County Commission. “I respect people’s decision not to vaccinate, but I think others should be more careful. If I don’t put an end to this when I get the chance, I’ll wear the mask again. It’s very likely that you’ll be back where you are. “

Health officials said the positive rate did not exceed 5% for the first time since early May. The number of residents has also increased to double digits for the first time in nearly two months.

Officials said the average age of hospitalized people tends to be younger.

“This is our chance to let people know who is standing on the fence about this: get your vaccine,” Eaton said. “It’s the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this deadly illness.”

Officials said 36% of Gaston County residents were completely vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health officials continue to encourage unvaccinated people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Gaston County Public Health Service allows carry-on vaccination from Monday to Friday.

