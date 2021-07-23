Intranasal vaccination is needleless and induces immunity in the respiratory tract, the site of infection-ScienceDaily





There are many reasons why an intranasal vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus can help combat COVID-19 infection. Dr. Fran Lund and Dr. Troy Randall, immunologists at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. , Write in journal perspective articles Chemistry..

The vaccination pathway is intramuscular because it produces 1) immunoglobulin A and resident memory B and T cells of the respiratory mucosa, which are effective barriers to infection at these sites, and 2) cross-reactive resident. It provides two additional layers of protection against shots. Memory B and T cells that can respond faster than other immune cells when a viral variant initiates infection. “Given the respiratory orientation of the virus, it seems surprising that only seven of the nearly 100 SARS-CoV-2 vaccines currently in clinical trials are delivered intranasally,” Lund and Randall said. Said. “Advantages of intranasal vaccines include needleless administration, delivery of antigens to the site of infection, and induction of mucosal immunity in the respiratory tract.” The article from their perspective details the individual benefits and challenges of each of the seven intranasal vaccine candidates. Six are viral vectors and contain three different adenovirus vectors, one of which is a candidate for attenuated live influenza virus, attenuated respiratory syncytial virus, and attenuated SARS-CoV-2. The seventh vaccine candidate is the Inactive protein subunit. Among the drawbacks of using viruses that people may have encountered before is negative interference from anti-vector antibodies that impair vaccine delivery. In addition, the risk of recovery of the live attenuated SARS-CoV-2 virus is minimal and may be contraindicated in infants, people over the age of 49, and people with immunodeficiency. “The list of intranasal vaccines does not specifically include those formulated as lipid-encapsulated mRNAs,” said Lund and Randall, citing some of the challenges and harmful side effects associated with that approach. I did. “Ultimately, the goal of vaccination is to elicit long-lived protective immunity,” UAB researchers conclude. Comparing the strengths and weaknesses of intranasal and intramuscular vaccination suggests that it is probably not necessary to limit effective vaccination to a single route. Immunologists conclude that it is an “ideal vaccination strategy.” “The possibility of using an intramuscular vaccine to induce a long-lived systemic immunoglobulin G response and a broad repertoire of central memory B and T cells, followed by an intranasal booster that mobilizes memory B and T. The cells reach the nasal cavity and lead to further differentiation towards mucosal protection, such as immunoglobulin A secretion and memory cells present in tissues within the respiratory tract. “ At UAB, Lund is a professor of microbiology and chair of Charles H. McCaulejye Microbiology. Randall is a professor of medicine in the Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology and holds the Meyer Foundation William J. Coupman Medical Doctor, an endowed course in Immunology and Rheumatology.

Story source: material Provided by University of Alabama at Birmingham.. Original written by Jeff Hansen. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

