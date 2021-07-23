A young Ohio who became ill with COVID-19 in a vaccination rift and delta surge

As the more contagious delta variant of Columbus (WCMH) – COVID-19 dominates Ohio, data show that younger people have a greater proportion of cases because the age group is the least vaccinated in the state. It shows that it occupies.

“From October to December 2020, on average, only 12% of Ohio’s COVID-19 cases occurred among people under the age of 20,” said Bruce, Chief Medical Officer, Ohio Health Department. Dr. Wanderhoff told reporters Wednesday. Press conference With other doctors.

“But from May to June 2021, that number jumped to 20%. Similarly, hospitalizations for the same period surged from 2% to 5%.”

NBC4 analysis ODH data You will find similar results. Prior to the first Ohio vaccination on December 14, 2020, people aged 0-19 years accounted for just over 12% of COVID-19 cases. However, since the vaccine became available to Ohio 16+ on March 29, the group aged 0-19 had the highest number of cases of COVID-19 of any age group (). 20.4%).

Age group Share of COVID-19 cases by December 13, 2020 Share of COVID-19 cases since March 29 Change (pct .pts.) 0-19 12.06% 20.40% + 8.34% 20-29 18.60% 20.11% + 1.52% 30-39 14.97% 17.82% + 2.85% 40-49 14.35% 14.59% + 0.24% 50-59 15.32% 12.96% -2.36% 60-69 11.92% 8.26% -3.67% 70-79 7.16% 3.76% -3.40% 80 years and over 5.63% 2.10% -3.53% data: Ohio Health Department

Also, the 0-19 year old group is the least vaccinated in Ohio. This is because it targets people over the age of 12, but other younger age groups are below the state average of 48.68%. Less than half of people between the ages of 20 and 39 are vaccinated.

Age group % Start vaccination 0-19 13.66% * 20-29 40.78% 30-39 47.76% 40-49 54.06% 50-59 62.29% 60-64 72.50% 65-69 80.58% 70-74 85.17% 75-79 81.58% 80 years and over 79.15% data: Ohio Health Department.. * Vaccination is only permitted for people over 12 years old.

Doctor: A vaccine that is safer for children than risking infection

“Low vaccination rates put children under the age of 12 who do not yet have an age-approved COVID-19 vaccine at real risk,” said Vanderhoff.

Minors still make up a small proportion (less than 10%) of COVID-19 cases in Ohio, but the risk of developing complications from infection with the virus is not zero.

“Children are less likely to be ill with COVID-19 than adults, but they are not invincible, and the pandemic has hit them hard.”

According to the report, 1,225 Ohio people under the age of 18 were hospitalized with COVID-19. ODH data, And seven people died from it. Children can also spread the virus and suffer from serious complications such as Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).

“Most children with MIS-C are very, very ill,” he said. Dr. Amy Edwards, Associate Medical Director of Pediatric Infection Control at Cleveland University Hospital. “Most of them end up in the ICU. Many end up in the respiratory tract.”

Edwards told reporters that half to one percent of children infected with COVID-19 develop MIS-C.

“1 percent is a very small number,” she said. “But when healthy kids are running around and saying they’re booming, they’re in the ventilator ICU. I’m scared.”

13-year-old Robert Ricovan was vaccinated by Nascaren Pariaro on May 13, 2021 at the Hartford Healthcare Mass Immunization Center at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo courtesy of JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP, Getty Images)

Therefore, doctors say it is much safer for children to be vaccinated than for risky infections, and it is important for people around them to be vaccinated as well.

“In general, children have the same side effects as adults, but I think they are less severe than we see in adults,” he said. Dr. Patricia Manning-Courtney, Chief of Staff of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Manning-Courtney told reporters that some children have side effects of the usual vaccines, such as arm pain, headaches, and malaise.

“We take care of our children more than we do,” she said. “Well, this is the way to take care of children in your life-immunize yourself.”

Delta threatens a new surge

All US states Increasing number of casesDriven by the more contagious delta mutant, which is currently the predominant strain of COVID-19 nationwide.

As of July 3, Vanderhoff said that 36% of ODH sequenced cases were delta, increasing from 15% in early June to less than 1% in late May. He predicts that an analysis from July 4th to 17th “confirms that Delta is rapidly becoming the predominant variant in Ohio.”

According to Vanderhoff, ODH is still considering federal and professional guidance before making grade recommendations, but Columbus City School, Ohio’s largest school district, Announcement You will need a face cover on Thursday.

Vanderhoff hopes that enough Ohio people will choose to be vaccinated to prevent the outbreak in winter when people spend more time indoors and the virus spreads more easily in winter. Said.

“This is a winter virus,” he said. “And in the midst of summer, it’s somewhat alarming to people that it can still spread as we see it now.”