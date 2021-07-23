The rapidly increasing number of COVID hospitalizations in Alabama will pass 700 for the first time since February





Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise in Alabama. Data from Alabama Public Health Service This week, we see a rapid increase in the number of patients being treated for coronavirus. More contagious delta variants pass through the state.. The state reported on Friday that 727 people were being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Alabama. This is the most frequent occurrence since the end of February. [Can’t see the chart? Click here.] It’s still well below the peak seen earlier this year, but the increase is significant. The number of Fridays represents an increase of more than 300% from July 3, just before Independence Day and the full arrival of Delta. And the current seven-day average of hospitalization states has exceeded 600 for the first time since March. Earlier this week, Dr. Don Williamson, Alabama Hospital Association, Called a situation “get annoyed” “I just have a feeling of frustration,” said Williamson, who headed the Alabama Public Health Service. “The fact that the number of cases is increasing is self-harm.” Dr. Brytney Cobia, Hospitalist at the Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Made the news this week While discussing treatment for patients with COVID who require a vaccine before intubation. She told them that she had to say, “Sorry, it’s too late.” As of Friday, Alabama continues to have the lowest immunization rates in the country, with 33.9 percent of the population fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is just behind Mississippi, where 34% are fully vaccinated. Any ideas for a data story about Alabama? Send an email to Ramsey Archibald [email protected]Follow him on Twitter @RamseyArchibald..Read more Alabama data stories here..

