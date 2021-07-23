Health
Quebec’s research aims to develop treatments for COVID-19 long-haul carriers
Nine months after being infected with COVID-19 while working in the hot zone, frontline worker Jose La Roche can hardly walk.
“In fact, you need to get a wheelchair,” she told CBC Montreal. Alright, let’s go.. “My mind was completely healthy before COVID. I was never ill.”
With few studies on the treatment of patients with persistent COVID symptoms, she turned to a study in Quebec and found that a “long-distance transporter” like her, who survived the infection but had a worse life, had a COVID. I tried to minimize the complications.
The Impact Quebec COVID-19 Long Haul Study, led by epidemiologist and cardiologist Dr. Taofin of the McGill University Health Center, evaluates 200 adults of various ages who have experienced the long-term effects of the disease for a year. The purpose is that.
With a $ 250,000 project funded by Pfizer since September 2020, researchers at McGill University and Sherbrook University have been able to improve the subjects’ cardiovascular health, gastrointestinal and urinary system and their intellectual function. You can test it.
Dr. Huynh says the COVID-19 vaccine supplier has provided a grant to her team without imposing conditions on their work.
“We designed it from A to Z,” she said. “This was probably the most unconditional grant I have ever received.”
“The pain didn’t stop”
Heart palpitations, vicious migraines, severe dizziness, and brain fog are just a few of the serious symptoms that plague patients, says Dr. Huynh.
“Many patients’ symptoms improved in a year, but some patients have been infected for more than 14 months and are still very symptomatic,” she said.
The number of cases infected with COVID-19 Globally Nearly 200 million people, the exact number of people who have been debilitated after infection is unknown.
“I’ve seen quite a few patients who are young and healthy … sick and unable to do anything anymore,” said Dr. Huynh.
She warns young people who may think they are immune to COVID that they too can have long-term symptoms.
Currently, young adults in Quebec are part of the age group to be vaccinated with the lowest immunization rate (70%) in the state.
In a tweet Thursday, Quebec’s Minister of Health Christian Dubé said almost half of the new COVID-19 cases in the state from July 1st to 20th were found between the ages of 20 and 30.
“Some patients do not feel the first infection, but then they show severe symptoms,” said Dr. Huynh.
Laroche says he hopes a similar study will encourage the Quebec government to recognize the seriousness of the suffering of COVID-19 long-haul carriers.
“For me [the pain] It didn’t really stop after a big infection. “
“In a sense, I was lucky enough to get sick at work, so I was compensated, but some people can hardly afford to live sick.”
Patients wishing to participate in the study must have been diagnosed with COVID-19 for at least 2 months and have experienced symptoms suggestive of heart problems before participating.
