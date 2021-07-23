The CDC panel states that the benefits of the J & J COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Rare obstacles The immune system accidentally attacks the nerves of the body.

Symptoms include weakness and tingling in the extremities, difficulty with facial movements and walking, vision problems, and difficulty controlling the bladder and intestines.

This condition can also occur after a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection. Infection with SARS-CoV-2 , A coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Of the 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome reported through VAERS, 95 were hospitalized, according to a slide presented Thursday. Ten patients were intubated and / or required mechanical ventilation and one died. The other five cases were not serious.

Most cases occurred in people aged 18-64 years within 42 days of vaccination. In addition, 61% occurred in men.

ACIP member Dr. Pablo Sanchez A pediatrician at The Ohio State University agreed during the meeting that the benefits of the J & J vaccine outweigh the risks, but based on current data, he said he would recommend the mRNA vaccine over the J & J vaccine.

But “I have no problem [J&J] “Products available,” he added. “But I think those risks must be stated in advance to those who are vaccinated.”

The ACIP review of these cases took place approximately a week after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated the J & J vaccine fact sheet to include a warning about the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome within 42 days of vaccination. increase.

On July 12, the FDA updated both fact sheets Recipients and caregivers , When Health provider ..

ACIP Chair Dr. Jose Romero said single-dose J & J vaccines are an important tool for addressing recent problems. undulation COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates — almost all are found in unvaccinated people.

“To get out of this situation, the availability of a single dose vaccine is very important,” he said, noting that some “individuals do not return with a second dose” of the mRNA vaccine.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biopharmaceutical Evaluation and Research (CBER), said: video The benefits of being vaccinated on Twitter far outweigh the risks of rare side effects such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

“COVID-19 is very realistic and unfortunately we still have a lot left. Comeback [in the United States]”Therefore, it is advisable to get vaccinated if you are not vaccinated, especially if you are in an area with low vaccination rates.”