COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit Adds 10 Cases on Friday

NS Middlesex-London Health Unit Added 10 more COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The total number of cases increased by 9, probably due to data cleanup, but there were cases at the end of the week. Six collections have also been added to the tally.

As of Friday, the total number of cases was 12,729, with 54 active cases, 12,446 recovery, and 229 deaths occurring locally.

The recent death was associated with a partially vaccinated woman in her 80s reported on July 15.



The total number of cases, including the mutant strain of concern, was 3,563, unchanged from Thursday.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,379 cases of the first confirmed alpha variant (B.1.1.7) in the United Kingdom

105 first confirmed gamma (P.1) variants in Brazil

73 cases of the first delta (B.1.617.2) variant identified in India

Two Cases of Beta (B.1.351) Variants First Confirmed in South Africa

An example of the first kappa (B.1.617.1) variant identified in India

One case of the Zeta (P.2) variant first identified in Brazil

Also, there is one case listed as B.1.617 only and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 11,510 COVID-19 cases have been identified in London, 373 in Middlesex Center and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

For more information, see Health Unit Middlesex-Summary of COVID-19 Cases in London page.

hospitalization

The London Health Sciences Center states that as of Thursday, there were less than 5 inpatients with COVID-19, of whom less than 5 were in the intensive care unit.

To protect patient privacy, LHSC will only provide a specific number if there are more than five.

LHSC does not report cases from outside the region.

Currently, there are no LHSC employees who test positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph Healthcare London, the organization does not report cases involving patients, residents, or healthcare professionals.



Institutional outbreak

MLHU has not reported any systematic outbreaks.

On Thursday, the health unit said the outbreak was linked to Indoor rally at the Church of the Embassy of Christ Six incidents occurred at 1472 Dundas St. in London and are now “under control”.

















Vaccination and testing

MLHU provided the latest vaccination data on Tuesday, with 79.0% of residents over the age of 12 receiving at least one vaccination and 56.6% being fully vaccinated as of the end of July 17th. Indicates that you are receiving.

Health unit too Accept first and second doses COVID-19 vaccination at mass vaccination clinics daily from 9 am to 5 pm. Business hours and business days for many large clinics will be reduced starting next month. For more information, please visit our website.

Information on how to book and cancel You can find it on the Health Unit website.

For information on local pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website..

Several pop-up walk-in clinics are planned throughout the region.The complete list is Found on the Health Unit website..

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test The location of the test site on the health unit website..

Test positive rates in the region increased from 1.0% in the week of July 4th to 1.1% in the week of July 11th.

Ontario

Ontario reported 192 COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday, for a total of 548,986 cases and 9,308 deaths.

According to friday report, 43 cases in Toronto, 25 cases in the Peel area, 18 cases in the York and Waterloo areas, and 11 cases in the Hamilton and Durham areas.

All other local public health departments reported less than 10 new cases in state reports.

According to the state, 66.0% of adults are fully vaccinated and 80.5% are vaccinated at least once.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern public health did not report a new COVID-19 case on Friday.

The total number of cases is 3,932, with 17 active cases, 3,831 recovery and 84 deaths.

Of the 17 active cases, 9 are in Woodstock and 4 are in St. Thomas.The number of cases by municipality is the number of cases in the health unit. Dashboard..

According to SWPH, one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, but not in the ICU.

The number of cases of concern remained unchanged at 863, of which 762 were listed as alpha mutations, 51 as beta mutations, and 50 as delta mutations.

No active organized outbreaks have been reported in this area.

The positive test rate for the region was 1.1% in the week of July 11th, down slightly from 1.2% in the week of July 4th.



As of July 22, SWPH states that 77.8% of residents over the age of 12 received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 57.6% received two doses.

As of July 19, all SWPH mass vaccination clinics are available for carry-on reservations.

The schedule is Online booking portal Or call 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.9.

The health unit also encourages people to add their name to Same-day vaccination list..

Some pharmacies in the area We also continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case and two recovery cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the region is currently 1,936, with 14 active cases, 1,865 recovery and 57 deaths. There are 345 cases that have been identified as involving variants of concern.

Of the 14 active cases, 8 are in Stratford. The number of cases by municipality is Health unit dashboard..

HPPH reports that one person was hospitalized with COVID-19.

No active organized outbreaks have been reported in the region, but one unidentified workplace outbreak is ongoing.

Test positive rates in the region increased from 0.6% in the week of July 4th to 0.9% in the week of July 11th.

As of Friday, the HPPH Vaccine Dashboard reported that 76.8% of people over the age of 12 had been vaccinated at least once and 59.6% were fully vaccinated.

Vaccine Eligibility and Reservation Information You can find it on the HPPH website..

















Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health did not report new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 3,633, with 4 active cases, 3,562 recovery and 67 total deaths.

A recent death was reported Wednesday, involving someone in their 80s who died in the hospital.

The number of mutant strains of concern identified has not changed again at 675.

According to Bluewater Health, no patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health has not reported an active outbreak in the area.



The positive test rate for the region was only 0.34% in the week of July 11th, down from 0.95% in the week of July 4th.

As of Friday, 75.1% of adults have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once and 63.0% have been fully vaccinated.

From 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, July 24, a walk-in clinic will be held at the Dow Center for Youth in Sarnia for those over 12 years of age who require a first dose. For more information Found on the Health Unit website..

LPH also urges everyone who has already received the first dose to book a second appointment as soon as possible, as the region is preparing to end the high-dose immunoclinic next month.

Residents who can be vaccinated with urgent notice are advised to sign up for Lamton Public Health Daily Vaccine standby list..

Residents can book and rebook COVID-19 vaccine reservations Use the health unit registration page.. People can also call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies We continue to provide shots of Pfizer and Moderna.

