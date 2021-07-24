COVID-19 Statistics | July 23, 2021 | Lost Coast Outpost





Today, Humboldt County reports 44 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new hospitalization for people in their 50s. The total number of residents in the county who tested positive for the virus is currently 4,897. Today is the highest number of daily cases reported since May 13, when strong public health measures were still in place throughout the state. This week, the average positive rate for 7 days reached 11%. This is the highest rate in Humboldt County at any point in the last 12 months. The positive rate is the percentage of tests performed that have returned to positive and is an important measure of the spread of infection in the community. Vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent the spread of the virus and protect you from serious illness. According to the California Public Health Service, less than 1% of Californians with more than 20 million vaccinations were infected with the virus and only 0.003% needed hospitalization. “The data are clear,” said Dr. Mark Garry, director of the California Department of Health and Welfare, in a statement earlier this month. “Almost all new COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are preventable.” Vaccines are available at public health clinics and most local pharmacies. Walk-ins are welcomed at all public health clinics. Or sign up in advance. MyTurn.ca.gov.. Please see the 7-day medical treatment schedule below. Fortuna – Saturday, July 24, 9 am-5pm

Redwood AutoXpo (Veterans Memorial, 1426 Main St.)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson Arcata – Saturday, July 24, 9 am-2pm

Alcata Farmers Market (Arkata Plaza, 808 G Street)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson

The first 30 farmers market vaccinated at this clinic for $ 10 in cash. Arcata – Sunday, July 25, from noon to 4 pm

Adopt-a-Park Community Celebration (Mad RiverPkwy. E)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson Trinidad – Thursday, July 29, from noon to 3:00 pm

Trinidad Town Hall (409 Trinity Street)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson Eureka – Friday, July 30th, 1 pm-4pm

Transition Age Youth (TAY) Division (433 M St.)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson The Pfizer vaccine is approved for children up to the age of 12. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is licensed for people over the age of 18. To check the availability of these vaccines and Moderna at your local pharmacy, please visit: Vaccine.gov Alternatively, text the zip code to 438829 to find a participating pharmacy near you. Most pharmacies allow you to bring your own. View Humboldt County Data Dashboard Online humboldtgov.org/dashboardOr go to humboldtgov.org/DashboardArchives Download today’s data. For the latest COVID-19 information, please visit: cdc.gov also cdph.ca.gov.. Regional information is available at the following URL: humboldtgov.org Or by contacting [email protected] Or call 707-441-5000. Sign up for COVID-19 vaccination: MyTurn.ca.gov

Check the availability of the vaccine at your local pharmacy. Vaccines.gov

Local COVID-19 Vaccine Information: humboldtgov.org/VaccineInfo

Humboldt County COVID-19 Data Dashboard: humboldtgov.org/Dashboard

Humboldt Health Alert: humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert

###

