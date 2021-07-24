Delta variant has not yet been seen in the area, but is expected to arrive





Delta mutants have been identified in several counties throughout Michigan, but highly infectious strains of COVID-19 have not yet been identified in the health departments of the jurisdictions of four counties in northwestern Michigan. Hmm. However, health officials are calling on unvaccinated people to be vaccinated or take precautions to prevent the rapid spread of the strain throughout the region. “The best precaution against this strain is to vaccinate yourself and the people around you,” said Dr. Josh Myerson, director of health at the Department of Health in northwestern Michigan. “I expect it (the delta variant) to be a strain that is as prevalent in our region as it is in other countries. “It has not been identified in the jurisdictions of the four counties of the Ministry of Health, but I think it does exist at this time, based on the increase in case rates over the past two weeks and the presence of Delta strains in the surrounding area.” Myerson said. Added. The B.1.717.2 mutant, or delta mutant, is expected to be the most common strain as it is far more infectious than other strains found so far and continues to spread more rapidly than before. Therefore, it is labeled as a mutant strain of concern. What was detected. Although there are currently few cases of new COVID-19 in the region, community-based infections still exist, and health officials have the potential for rapid epidemics and outbreaks, especially in unvaccinated areas. We anticipate that cases will continue to occur. On Thursday, the health department reported a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday to Thursday. Three new cases were identified on Tuesday. Two of them were in Antrim County, one in Emmet County, and four cases confirmed on Wednesday included three in Charlevoix and one in Emmet County. Six new cases were reported on Thursday, including two in each of the counties of Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet. People with symptoms are encouraged to be tested immediately and isolated from others until the test results are available. Exposed people should be quarantined immediately, even if they are not ill. The Northwestern Michigan Department of Health said the only best way to reduce the potential spread was to continue to promote vaccination with any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. Based on the available evidence, the COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be effective against delta mutants. “It is normal for the virus to mutate and develop mutant strains, and the more opportunities the COVID-19 virus has to circulate within the community, the more contagious it can become and cause more serious illness. There is, “said Myerson. “This is why widespread vaccination is important.” “We have already seen an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant, and we do not want this trend to continue and cause numerous illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.” The vaccines are not 100% effective against delta mutants, but all three COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson) appear to be very protective against the mutants. The Department of Health said all community members should continue to take precautions for delta variants based on our personal risk of serious illness and the risks inherent in our activities. Currently, the Department of Health in northwestern Michigan is urging individuals to continue to take precautions against COVID-19, especially as new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are becoming more prevalent. These important notes are: • Vaccine with COVID-19 if available and eligible.For the Pfizer and Modana vaccines, this means receiving both doses for the vaccine to be completely effective. • If not vaccinated, wear a mask around others • If not vaccinated, stay 6 feet away from others • Wash your hands frequently • Ventilate the indoor space • Ask for illness, exposure, or post-travel testing • Follow quarantine or quarantine if sick, exposed, or waiting for test results The Health Department continues to provide the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to all local residents and visitors over the age of 12 with either advance reservations or access. For a complete list of available clinics, please visit: www.nwhealth.org.. Minors need parental consent. If you have questions, or if you can’t find a date and time that suits you or your child, you can also call (800) 432-4121.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.petoskeynews.com/story/news/local/2021/07/23/delta-variant-not-yet-seen-area-but-arrival-anticipated/8067181002/

