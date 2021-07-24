The county encourages vaccination as the number of cases of COVID-19 surges significantly





The San Diego County Health and Welfare Department is seeing a significant surge in new COVID-19 cases. The county reports 1,264 new cases this afternoon. This is the highest number since February 5, 2021. Increasing cases is not a daily phenomenon, but it is part of a larger trend in recent weeks. During the 30 days from June 21st to July 20th, 6,572 San Diegans were COVID-19 positive. Of that group, 11% were fully vaccinated, while 89% were not. –Advertising- Community outbreaks, hospitalizations and ICU admissions have also increased dramatically. The county posted two more community outbreaks today, bringing the total number of outbreaks to 25 in the last seven days. A month ago, on June 23, there were only five reported community outbreaks. High risk of unvaccinated A total of 98% of hospitalizations over the last 30 days are individuals who have not been vaccinated or have completed the entire series of double-dose vaccines. –Advertising- Nearly 150,000 San Diegans have only been partially vaccinated, delaying their second vaccination. The county is working with healthcare providers to help remind patients and use the San Diego Immunization Registry to create follow-up reminders for those who are behind schedule. Nineteen were seven times more likely to be infected with the virus, “said Dr. Seema Shah, medical director of HHSA’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services Division. “The more infectious Delta mutants are becoming the predominant strain among residents of San Diego County, and a single dose of the vaccine is only about 30 percent effective in preventing people from getting sick. . “ “Vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19,” said County Public Health Officer Wilma J. Uten, MD. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time to vaccinate. If you are late for your second dose, now is your second dose.” San Diego County Vice-Chair Nora Vargas issued the following statement: “More than ever, we promise to make the vaccine accessible to everyone who wants it. The vaccination site is fully functional and accessible. Already vaccinated. If so, encourage unvaccinated friends and family to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The recent surge in COVID cases in San Diego County is directly related to unvaccinated people. Vaccines are available free of charge, are effective and help protect you and your loved ones. “ To facilitate access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the county currently operates Great Eight, a collection of free geographically dispersed vaccination sites: the United States, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson. You can choose one of the vaccines. & Johnson. For a list of locations and more information, please visit: www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.. Related: COVID-19 cases in San Diego County increased by 82% in one week

