The first South Dakota case of West Nile virus detected in 2021
The virus was found in a man in his 60s who was a resident of the county, officials said. The virus was first detected in mosquito pools in Brookings and Codington counties last week, followed by Hughes and Lincoln counties.
Historically, the Ministry of Health has found that South Dakota has a disproportionate number of cases of West Nile virus with inflammation of the brain or spinal cord compared to other states in the region. The virus can cause fever, headaches, rashes, swollen lymph nodes, and pain in muscles and joints.
“Protecting yourself from mosquito bites, especially during the evening hours, is crucial to avoid getting infected with the West Nile virus,” state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said in a news release. increase.
Since the first human West Nile virus case in 2002, the state has reported 2,634 human cases, including 850 hospitalizations and 46 deaths. All counties report cases.
As of July 13, 11 cases have been reported nationwide, including North Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas, Texas, and Arizona, according to the Ministry of Health.One death from West Nile fever in California Reported 2 weeks ago..
The model currently predicts 70-75 cases of West Nile virus in South Dakota this year and is considered a moderate dose.
People at high risk of West Nile virus, such as people over the age of 50, pregnant women, organ transplants, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease, and people with a history of alcohol abuse, should be especially careful to take precautions. need to do it. And anyone with a severe or abnormal headache should see a doctor, the ministry said.
Residents can mitigate their risks by taking the following steps:
- Apply mosquito repellents (DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, 2-undecanone, paramentandiol, or IR3535) to clothing and exposed skin.Wear trousers and long sleeves in the evening to limit exposure
- Limit outdoor time from dusk to midnight when mosquitoes are most active. The Culex Tarsalis species is a major carrier of the West Nile virus in South Dakota.
- Remove standing water that gives a place for mosquitoes to breed.Change the water in the bird bath on a regular basis, drain water from other flowerpots and garden containers outside the pet’s dish, and stay away from areas near standing water.
- Support local mosquito control activities
For more information on West Nile virus and preventive procedures, please visit the Department of State website. DOH.SD.GOV..
