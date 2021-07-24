Health officials warn that Bucks celebration could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases





The night Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship, the city’s health department was in the Deer district, offering fans a free COVID-19 vaccine. That night, health officials fired 19 bullets. Like The rest of the state, Milwaukee County is about 50 percent vaccinated. This week, Deputy Secretary of State Health Services, Julie Willems van Dyck, warned that cases of COVID-19 could surge. Large gathering of people In downtown Milwaukee Tuesday match And thursday Championship parade.. “I know people wanted to rejoice and celebrate,” Van Dijk said in a phone call with the media on Thursday after the parade. “But as I said, half of the states are fully vaccinated, so we know that half of the states aren’t. The same is true for people in the Deer district and arenas. I think it’s true, and I didn’t see half. Participants in masks. “ Dr. Ben Weston, medical director of the Milwaukee County office, found it difficult to correlate the proliferation of COVID-19 cases with individual events, but it is common for 65,000 people to concentrate in one space during a pandemic. It wasn’t. For emergency management. Weston said that for those who are completely vaccinated, it is relatively unlikely that they will spread outside. However, the risk level of unvaccinated individuals was high because the disease spreads through close contact. “Of course, based on the level of vaccine, we know that most of the people who participated in Parade and Game 6 were not vaccinated,” Weston said. “The best way to think about this is the layer of protection. If you have a layer of vaccine and you are outdoors and some people are wearing masks, there are three of these layers and they are very well protected. I think that there. .” Sign up for daily news! Stay up to date with the WPR email newsletter. In Milwaukee, this week’s COVID-19 rate increased to 50.7 cases per 100,000 people. This is the number the city has never seen since early June, said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “With the increase in COVID-19 cases, we are currently seeing an unvaccinated pandemic,” Johnson said. “NS Delta variant Is more contagious than previous strains of the virus and expected an increase in cases when this variant spreads in our city. This is when unvaccinated people prioritize COVID-19 vaccination to protect themselves and their loved ones. “ At the pre-playoff match vaccination clinic in June, the Milwaukee Health Department was able to vaccinate 53 people. “Last week’s Bucks celebration was a great show of pride and excitement in our city, but a large rally like the one in the Deer district could create a positive influx of COVID-19 cases. We know there is, “said Johnson. To find the vaccine and make an appointment, please visit: https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US Alternatively, call 844-684-1064.

