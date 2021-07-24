Foley denies tensions with NSW over Pfizer





Victoria’s Health Minister Martin Foley has overturned the idea of ​​a tense relationship with New South Wales over the lack of willingness to direct the vaccine to Sydney’s virus-infected suburbs. Foley praised Victoria’s “encouragement” declining trend in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and he and other states “for the July and August rare vaccines already allocated based on population. He said he had a “legitimate request”. He welcomed recent reports on Pfizer’s reserve doses in the national stockpile and said they were pleased to be sent to New South Wales. Foley’s comment follows other states’ support to increase Pfizer’s dose on the arms of young Sydney cider, following New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazard’s frustration just minutes ago. Appealed. “The last time I saw it, we were’federal’and we want to remind other states and territories that we are working together,” he said. Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said Victoria needs to balance its risks when deciding whether to vaccinate. “It’s clear that Victoria’s population is highly vaccinated … ultimately, it minimizes the risk of hospitalization and death,” he said. Professor Sutton said Victoria is “on track” to ease regulations on schedule on Tuesday, but has not yet promised it. He introduced a new travel designation in New South Wales late Friday, making the entire state an “extreme risk zone” dating back to July 9. This makes it difficult for Victorian people in New South Wales to return home without a rare tax exemption or a specific work permit. “It’s very difficult to move people across borders,” said Professor Sutton. Foley said the new risk designation in New South Wales has nothing to do with Prime Minister Daniel Andrews’ failed proposal to block the “steel ring” police around Sydney, a natural attempt by authorities to protect the state from infection. He asserted that it had something to do with the progress. The Red Zone designation will continue to apply to ACT, South Australia and Norfolk Island. Victoria recorded 12 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections on Saturday, 10 of which were quarantined throughout the infection period. All infections are associated with the current outbreak. The numbers continue the state’s promising declining trend in new diagnoses, with 14 cases on Friday and 26 cases on Thursday. This figure is based on 19,281 vaccine doses given in the last 24 hours in Victoria and 39,846 COVID tests. More than 22,000 Victorian people are the main close contacts in quarantine at home, and about 2500 MCG contacts are about to be released from 14 days of imprisonment. The Docklands apartment is one of the most up-to-date exposure sites as it is one of the latest confirmed cases. Residents of Lacrosse Building must be quarantined and tested.

..

