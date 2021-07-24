Alaska’s COVID-19 surge continues, with 447 and 2 deaths and increased hospitalizations reported on Thursday and Friday.

This important information is made available without a subscription as a public service. However, we rely on the support of our readers to do this job. For an online subscription, consider supporting Alaska’s independent journalism for just $ 3.69 a week.

Cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to rise this week as Alaskan health officials predicted that the state’s latest virus surge would continue based on current trends.

On Friday, Alaska reported 447 infections, two virus-related deaths, and a continuous increase in hospitalizations over the past two days, leaving many of the states at high alert levels.

Other states with similar mitigation strategies and vaccination rates, such as Missouri, Arkansas, and Florida, are reaching fall and winter cases, said Dr. Ann Zink, Alaska’s Chief Health Officer. I told reporters on the phone Thursday.

In Alaska, “I don’t see any reason to think this is the top at the moment,” Zink said. “I think we have the opportunity to learn from other states and really encourage people to get vaccinated as they do today …. there are opportunities, but the window is shrinking rapidly. increase.”

By Friday, approximately 57% of Alaska’s population over the age of 12 had at least the first vaccination, and 52% of all residents over the age of 12 were considered fully vaccinated.Among all states, Alaska was ranked No. 29 Most of the per capita vaccinated residents are domestic.

Health officials say higher immunization rates (range 70-80% of the total population) are needed to prevent widespread outbreaks, but immunization in Alaska has peaked since spring. ..

In Sitka Worst occurrence The community has suffered since the pandemic began, with 64 more cases reported on Thursday and Friday. The average case rate in the community is just over 8,500, Highest in the country At the county level.

By Friday, 80 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 had been hospitalized around the state — up from 70 on Wednesday. In the second half of June, the number fluctuated between 10 and 19.

according to New York Times The tracker was updated on Friday, with a 163% increase in Alaska hospitalizations over the past two weeks, the highest in any US state during that period. Local hospitals say they are feeling nervous.

Dr. Michael Bernstein, Chief Medical Officer at Providence Alaska Medical Center, said:

However, the surge in hospitalizations is well below the surge in the state’s worst surge last fall and winter. At peak times, coronavirus hospitalizations were only about 160 across the state, more than double the current number.

Currently, the majority of hospitalizations in the state involve unvaccinated people and tend to be younger than those seen in the early stages of the pandemic, Bernstein said.

“The number of patients under the age of 50 is increasing,” he said in Providence. “And that’s because we believe that older people in the population have higher vaccination rates, because they are more sensitive. But these younger patients are still sometimes very ill. . “

The two deaths reported on Friday occurred recently, involving an Anchorage man in his 60s and a Petersburg man in his 70s.In total, 377 Alaskans and 7 non-residents of COVID-19 have died since the pandemic. Reached the state last spring.

Alaska’s per capita mortality rate remains Among the lowest In a country, despite the size of the country, the healthcare system, and other factors complicating country comparisons.

Health officials continue to encourage Alaskans to vaccinate the virus, noting that the vaccine has been shown to be very effective in preventing serious viral illnesses. variant.

According to health officials, the recent increase in case numbers may be due in part to the highly contagious delta mutation first identified in India in December and in Alaska in May. The new strain is associated with higher hospitalization rates and is considered the most contagious mutant strain to date.

Of the 427 new residents reported Thursday and Friday, 137 in Anchorage, 64 in Sitka, 30 in Wasilla, 23 in Juneau, 19 in Fairbanks, 15 in Soldotna and on the Eagle River. There were 10 cases, 10 cases in Kenai, and 10 cases in Nome. 10 in Seward, 7 in Cordotona, 7 in Kodiak, 5 in the North Pole, 5 in Palmer, 5 in Toku, 5 in Valdes, 4 in Chugiak, 4 in Unalaska, 2 in Bethel, Two at Delta Junction, two at Hooper Bay, and one at Chevak, Douglas, Healy, Sterling, and Langer.

Among the smaller communities are 17 in the Bethel Census Area, 10 in the Copper River Census Area, 4 in the Southern Kenai Peninsula Autonomous Region, 3 in the Dillingham Census Area, and 3 in the Kusilbak Census Area. Two in the Aleutians East Autonomous Region, one in the Fairbanks North Star Autonomous Region, one in the Northern Kenai Peninsula Autonomous Region, one in the Ketchikan Gateway Autonomous Region, one in the Kodiak Island Autonomous Region, one in the Matanuska-Ssitna Autonomous Region, one in the Northwest Arctic Autonomous Region, and one in the Prince of Wales-Hider Census Area.

Twenty non-resident cases were also confirmed. 5 in Anchorage, 2 in Fairbanks, 2 in Ketchikan, 2 in Kodiak, 2 in Northwest Arctic, 2 in Unalaska, 1 in Sitka, 1 in Juneau, 3 in unidentified states It is a matter. ..

Of all coronavirus tests completed in the state last week, 5.42% returned positive.