San Diego’s daily COVID cases again rise to 1,264 in an “unvaccinated pandemic”





< class=""> Elkaphone’s mobile COVID-19 drop-in vaccination site. @SanDiegoCounty Photos via Twitter San Diego County Health and Welfare Agency The number of new COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed, with 1,264 new cases reported on Friday. This is the highest number since February 5th. Increasing cases is not a daily phenomenon, but it is part of a larger trend in recent weeks. During the 30 days from June 21st to July 20th, 6,572 San Diegans were COVID-19 positive. Of that group, 11% were fully vaccinated, while 89% were not. “We are facing an unvaccinated pandemic,” said Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the San Diego County Supervisory Board. “Most of the increase in case numbers is due to unvaccinated people and accounts for almost all hospitalizations. The way to slow the increase and protect yourself is to trust your doctor to vaccinate. “ On June 21, only 56 new cases of the virus were reported. On July 7, the number of new cases exceeded 200 and has not decreased. “Vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Wilma Uten, a county public health officer. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time to vaccinate. If you are late for your second dose, now is your second dose.” Community outbreaks, hospitalizations and ICU admissions have also increased dramatically. The county reported two more community outbreaks on Friday, bringing the total number of outbreaks to 25 in the last seven days. A month ago, on June 23, only five community outbreaks were reported. A total of 98% of hospitalizations over the last 30 days are individuals who have not been vaccinated or have completed the entire series of double-dose vaccines. “In the last few weeks, individuals who have not been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 have been seven times more likely to be infected with the virus,” said Dr. Seema Shah, medical director of HHSA’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services division. Stated. “The more infectious Delta mutants are becoming the predominant strain among residents of San Diego County, and a single dose of the vaccine is only about 30% effective in preventing people from getting sick. . “ Despite the increase in cases and hospitalizations, county officials did not contact us regarding their return to Maskmandate, as Los Angeles did earlier this month. Over 300,000 San Diegans have only been partially vaccinated, delaying their second vaccination. The county is working with healthcare providers to help remind patients and use the San Diego Immunization Registry to create follow-up reminders for those who are behind schedule. To facilitate access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the county currently operates “Great Eight,” a collection of free, geographically dispersed vaccination sites. Johnson & Johnson. Below is a complete list and details of the locations. Available online..

< style="display:block;padding-top:43.7500%;"/> View comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofsandiego.com/health/2021/07/23/daily-san-diego-covid-cases-climb-again-to-1264-amid-pandemic-of-unvaccinated/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos