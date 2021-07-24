Just because vaccinated people get infected doesn’t mean that jabs aren’t effective: experts, health news, top stories

Currently, fully vaccinated people make up 44% of Covid-19 cases in Singapore, raising questions about whether vaccination is an effective preventative measure against the virus.

But experts say it is mathematically certain to see more vaccinated individuals in infected cases, as Singapore continues to take an upward trajectory to vaccinate more people. It says that it does not reflect the performance of the vaccine.

In a daily update on Thursday night, the Ministry of Health revealed that 484 of the 1,096 locally transmitted infections in the last 28 days had been fully vaccinated. It accounts for 44% of all infectious diseases. On the other hand, 333 was partially vaccinated and 279 was unvaccinated.

Q Does the vaccine not work?

NS Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said that as more people are vaccinated, more people will be vaccinated among the infected cases.

“Currently, almost 75% of the population is vaccinated at least once, so the coronavirus is more likely to encounter vaccinated people than unvaccinated people,” he said. Stated.

Similar to last night, the KTV cluster had 227 Covid-19 cases and the Jurong Fisheries Port cluster had 665 cases.

Experts pointed out that many people who visit KTV lounges and work in fishing ports and affected fresh markets tend to be 20-60 years old.

Professor Theo said: “These groups are very well vaccinated and up to 80% are vaccinated. Therefore, looking at such summary data can be misleading.”

Studies have shown that vaccinated people are less likely to get infected than unvaccinated people, but experts say it’s difficult to number.

This is because the likelihood of being infected with Covid-19 varies across the island, depending on where the case surface and the activity of the person.

More importantly, infected vaccinated individuals are much less likely to suffer from serious side effects.

Q Does the vaccine really help prevent the side effects of Covid-19?

NS Health Minister Ong Ye Kung talked earlier this month about a Singapore study that found that RNA vaccines were 69% effective against delta mutants. Shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are mRNA vaccines.

For the Sinovac vaccine, there is insufficient data to show how effective it is against the Delta strain.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious disease consultant at the National University Hospital, said yesterday at a webinar hosted by NUS’s School of Medicine Yonlulin that fully vaccinated individuals are very unlikely to get sick.

He said most of the Covid-19 cases over the age of 60 were mostly vaccinated.

“These people are high-risk people and will cause our ICU (Intensive Care Unit) to wait,” he said.

Of the 415 Covid-19 cases in the hospital, only eight Covid-19 cases required oxygen support or were at risk in the ICU, Professor Fisher said. None of them were completely vaccinated.

With high vaccination rates in Singapore, fewer people need oxygen and intensive care, he said, and efforts to increase vaccination should continue.

He added, “I know it doesn’t eradicate the disease yet, it just makes it milder.”

MOH said Thursday that seven Covid-19 patients had received intensive care, needed oxygen supplementation, or died in the last 28 days. Of these, six were unvaccinated, but one was vaccinated once. None were completely vaccinated.

An 84-year-old Singaporean woman who was reported dead on June 26 was not vaccinated.

If you have any questions, please contact us by email. [email protected]