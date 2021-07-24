Californian man ridiculed by COVID-19 vaccine dies of virus





Los Angeles (AP) — A man ridiculed for COVID-19 vaccination died in a hospital in the Los Angeles area this week after being infected with the virus. Stephen Harmon was 34 years old. Harmon died Wednesday at the Corona Regional Medical Center, about an hour’s drive east of Los Angeles. Stephen Harmon posted a photo of himself on a hospital bed, stating that he had pneumonia and very low oxygen levels and was scheduled to be intubated. In a tweet on Wednesday, Harmon wrote: “I don’t know when it will happen, so please pray.” KCBS-TV report.. Three days before his death, Harmon said, “If you don’t believe that God will heal me with your stupid ventilator, don’t put hell in my ICU room. Here’s fear and faith. There is no room for lack! “ Prior to admission, Harmon was teasing her social media vaccination efforts. “We’ve had 99 issues, but there’s more than one vax,” he said in a tweet last month. On July 8th, he posted: “Biden’s visiting vaccine” investigator “should actually be called JaCovid Witnesses. #keepmovingdork. “ Harmon’s death was “incredibly depressed,” Dr. Orenfriedman, who treats COVID-10 patients at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, told KCBS-TV. He said the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased tenfold. “Practically everyone who is sick enough to be admitted to the hospital is not vaccinated,” Friedman said. In California, the number of COVID-19 infections has increased due to the proliferation of highly infectious delta mutants since the state fully reopened last month. The majority of new cases were among unvaccinated people, and health officials begged people to be shot. On Friday, the state’s Ministry of Public Health reported nearly 8,000 new cases a day ago, with a seven-day test positive rate jumping to more than 5% after falling below 1% just a few weeks ago. Los Angeles County, which accounts for about a quarter of the state’s population, reported more than 3,000 new cases for the first time since February. According to county statistics, the hospital had 655 people infected with COVID-19, with a surge of more than 200 in a week. Harmon attended the Hillsong Church in Los Angeles. Founder Brian Houston called him “one of the most generous people I know.” “As a church, our focus is on the spiritual well-being of the people of each of our communities. For any medical problem, we strongly encourage the people of the church to follow the guidance of their doctors. “Masu,” Houston said in a statement to KCBS-TV. “Many of our staff, leaders and congregations have already been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine, but we recognize that this is a personal decision made by each individual with the advice of a medical professional. . “

