Mayor San Antonio urges unvaccinated residents to take shots in the event of an incident





San Antonio – With a steady increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg begged unvaccinated residents who are most vulnerable to serious illness and death when infected with the virus. “Forget the disinformation you heard there,” Nirenberg said during a county-wide briefing on Friday. “You are at great risk of serious illness.” Authorities are seeing increasing concerns about COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in Bexar County. Five weeks ago, the average number of hospitalizations for coronavirus was 123. As of Friday, COVID-19 has 418 people hospitalized, Nirenberg said. Infection is increased by the spread of the delta mutant, a strain of COVID-19 that has proven to be more deadly and more contagious. Judge Nelson Wolff of Bexar County said that up to 97% of patients fighting the virus in hospitals Not vaccinated.. advertisement “For those who choose not to be vaccinated, I hope (hospitalization) will send a clear message to everyone,” Wolff said. “You should go get vaccinated. When you modify to use a ventilator, it’s a little late to get vaccinated.” As hospitalizations increased, the community saw an increase in positive rates. This is the percentage of weekly COVID-19 tests that return positive for the virus. The county’s positive rate reached 13.5% as of Monday. It was 3.8% a month ago. See: COVID-19 Night Beat Update: COVID-19 positive rate increased to 13.5%, 418 hospitalized Approximately 12% of current infections are associated with vaccinated people, but health officials say less than 1% of vaccinated residents in Bexar County are infected with COVID-19. Said. “Yes, we [vaccinated people] You can get COVID, “Wolff said of the possibility of a breakthrough infection. “But we don’t get sick and go to the hospital.” Neilenberg and Wolff were briefed twice a week on the status of COVID-19 and said they would be up-to-date on the progress of virus control in Bexar County. advertisement The condition of COVID-19 is not only worsening in San Antonio, but also Throughout Texas, The positive rate reached 10.2% for the first time since February. Medical experts say COVID-19 vaccine It is the best way to reduce the chance of infection and prevent serious illness and hospitalization. In San Antonio, about 65% of adults are fully vaccinated, but the latest reports show that numbers have dropped to about 51% across the state. State data.. The Texas Health Department said the variant “has a significant impact on unvaccinated people, leading to new cases and increased hospitalizations.” advertisement read more:

Copyright 2021-KSAT All rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2021/07/23/san-antonio-bexar-county-officials-to-hold-covid-19-update-as-conditions-worsen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos