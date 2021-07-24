Biden officials are now hoping that vulnerable Americans need booster shots

Dr. Anthony S. Forch, head of the National Institutes of Health’s Infectious Diseases Division, said he was surprised at the apparent sharp decline in the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, as Israeli data suggest. He said he wanted to compare it to the data that the CDC had collected from a cohort of thousands of people across the United States. “People are like raising their eyebrows a little,” he said.

There are many other questions, but senior government officials say that the vaccine does not give indefinite immunity to the virus, and that at least some people may need a booster, perhaps nine months after the first injection. Said it seemed to be more and more apparent. The government has already purchased enough vaccine to give both Pfizer and Modana a third dose and is quietly preparing to expand its distribution efforts as needed.

Many health officials and experts have spoken carefully about booster shots, as there is very little data available yet.Dr. Paul A. Ofit, a member of the Food and Drug Administration External advisory board According to the proportion of vaccination specialists, an increase in mild or moderate cases of Covid-19 among vaccinated people does not necessarily mean that booster immunization is required.

“The purpose of this vaccine is not to prevent mild or moderate moderate infections,” he said. “The goal is to prevent death from hospitalization. Currently, this vaccine is tolerant.”

Has been updated July 23, 2021, 10:06 EST

Other health experts have warned that prematurely hanging the prospect of a third dose may also act as a deterrent to vaccination. If Americans consider immunity from the vaccine to be short-lived, they said they may be unlikely to get their first shot.

“When talking about boosters, I don’t want people to believe that it means vaccines aren’t effective,” Dr. Forch testified at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday. “They are very effective.”

Among vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer has been particularly active in sharing data with the government. But this month, the government was surprised by the company’s official announcement that it plans to seek emergency permission from the FDA for booster shots.