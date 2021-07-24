COVID-19 cases are few, but have doubled in Erie County in the last two weeks





The seven-day total of newly identified COVID-19 cases in Erie County has doubled in the last two weeks, albeit at a low level not seen since April 2020. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 26 new cases in the county from 16 to 22 July. This is an increase from 19 cases last week and 13 cases two weeks ago. The increase in counties occurs as hospitals fill up with patients in certain areas where delta variants dominate the country, cases increase, and COVID-19 vaccinations are low. more:There are no signs of a highly infectious delta mutation in COVID-19 in Erie County Hospitals in Erie County have not seen a significant increase in COVID-19 patients. The average number of COVID-specific hospitalizations per day in the county increased from 3 to 3.4 this week, but has been relatively stable since it declined in the spring. In addition, within the last five weeks, only two of the 477 deaths in the county due to COVID-19 complications have been reported. “There is no increase in hospitalizations. So far, it’s been very good,” said Jim Donnelly of RN, UPMC Hamot’s Chief Nursing and Quality Officer. “Most patients are unvaccinated when looking at the number of hospitalizations reported in medical facilities across the country. We recommend that unvaccinated people be vaccinated.” more:The majority of Erie’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients A total of 134,412 county residents had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, the State Department of Health reported on Friday. This represents 49.8% of the total population of the county and 56.2% of those eligible for the vaccine. Erie County Health Department runs 10157W from noon to 3:00 pm Saturday. We are holding a mobile vaccination clinic at the Lake City Fire Department on Lake Road. County residents receive free vaccinations. No insurance or reservation required. Compare July 9th to 15th and July 16th to 22nd to see the rest of the county’s weekly COVID-19 measurements from the State Department of Health. Incidence per 100,000 people increased from 7 to 9.6.

The positive rate of the COVID-19 test increased from 1.7% to 2.7%.

The average daily number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation increased from zero to 0.1.

The proportion of emergency outpatients with COVID-19 symptoms increased from 0.9% to 1.1%. Contact David Bruce [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce..

