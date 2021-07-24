Health
Beach: If Not Vaccinated, You May Get a Delta Variant | Local News
Hopkins County appeared ready to return to normal when the mandate was lifted and the company began to recover, but medical personnel said the Delta Variant and some large rallies were local. COVID-19 numbers have been pushed back to dangerous levels.
Hopkins County Health Director Dennis Beach said the increase in numbers was caused by a combination of delta variants, group gatherings, and many people who remained unvaccinated.
At the Hopkin County Fair, which is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, Beach made a protective offer to attendees, but acknowledged the risk of spreading.
“People can use hand sanitizers, people can try to leave, people can try to wear masks, and people can be vaccinated before going “She said. “It’s important that large community events connect people with the ability to spread the virus to unvaccinated people.”
On the Team Kentucky website, Hopkins County was still classified in red.
Beach said that because COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, it spreads primarily through coughing, sneezing, laughing, talking, singing, and close personal contact.
“The Public Health Service reports that the Delta type is more contagious than the British type. If you are not vaccinated, you will be infected with COVID, not whether you will be infected with COVID.” She says. “In addition, they report that your infection with the virus is probably the most ill.”
Locally, the Ministry of Health estimates that more babies are COVID-19 positive than before. Since babies cannot be vaccinated, she advises parents to vaccinate and prevent the virus from spreading to children.
“We believe that family and friends are carrying the virus to babies because they don’t go out alone,” Beach said.
The Ministry of Health is unaware of the long-term complications of children and babies infected with COVID-19, but knows that children can develop multisystem inflammatory disease after COVID-19. increase.
“We strongly recommend that parents of their babies be vaccinated and not allow unvaccinated people around their babies or toddlers. If so, have them wear a mask and disinfect their hands. Use the agent, “says Beach.
Health officials agree that anyone who has not been vaccinated with COVID-19 is at risk of becoming seriously ill.
“If they aren’t vaccinated, they’ll probably get the delta variant. Currently, people in their 30s and 40s who don’t have comorbidities are very ill,” said Beach. increase.
She said she heard people ask about getting the vaccine because she didn’t know what the vaccine was, but Beach called the vaccine “safe.”
“These vaccines were safe. They have been studied and done well,” Beach said.
Some people have been vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19, but these cases are less than 0.001% of the vaccines given in the county.
“People with breakthrough vaccinated cases are usually milder ill or asymptomatic,” Beach said. “We have some sick people, but none are dead. That is the goal of the vaccine to prevent death and long-term complications.”
From March 2020 to July 2021, the average age of COVID-19 patients was 68 to 58 years, said Christie Quinn, director of marketing and public relations at Baptist Health Madison Building.
She said there were 14 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Friday, three of whom were in the emergency room. COVID-19 patients make up 10% of the hospital’s total patient population.
According to Quinn, the hospital staff were great during the pandemic, but they are tired and worried as the numbers grow again.
“They don’t want to see patients expire on COVID alone,” she said. “They are emotionally tired of being the only connection between the patient and their family because they are unable to welcome visitors.”
According to Quinn, vaccination is effective and is the quickest way to stop the spread of the virus and stop death and serious illness in the community. Masking, social distance, and hand hygiene can also help, but especially for those who have not been vaccinated.
To make an appointment or inquire about the COVID-19 vaccine, please call 270-821-5242.
