“I’ve never been more professionally frustrated than I am now,” says UAB doctors with low vaccination rates.

While Alabama’s vaccination rates are stagnant and persistent in the United States, doctors are increasingly frustrated as Delta variants increase cases and hospitalizations.

“I personally have never been more professionally frustrated,” said Dr. Michael Saag, a professor of medicine in the infectious disease department at UAB. “I was hoping for the success of the vaccine, but I was frankly surprised when the vaccine showed its efficacy and safety. And I am my goodness, we are ours If I had seen it in my life, I thought there was a Christmas miracle. It really happened. “

Despite the effectiveness of the free vaccine, only one-third of Alabama people are now fully vaccinated, and the politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic raises skepticism about medicine and saves lives. It’s annoying working medical professionals.

Saag said he believes he can tell all the doctors he works with that they are doing their best and working with the best intent. But then, for him, it becomes personal.

“And to my surprise and horror, people aren’t lined up to get a vaccine that’s provided to them for free and works very well,” he said. “People choose to continue to do harm, but what’s worse, when infected, they endanger vaccinated people, at least those with immunodeficiency that can be very ill. increase.”

Brytney Cobia, a hospitalist at the Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Told to AL.com Care for COVID patients differs from last year for many who choose not to be vaccinated to prevent potential illness or death.

“You go into it thinking,’I’m not going to feel bad for this person because they make their own choice,'” Covia posted on Facebook. “But actually looking at them, looking face-to-face, it really changes your overall view, because they still made the best decisions they could with the information they had. Because it’s just the person who thinks. All the false information there. “

Her words became a hot topic this week and were reported in the press from England to Australia, Kentucky to Miami, and CNN to The Washington Post. However, this post also sparked criticism, backlash, and even anger across social media. Covia declined to comment further this week, telling AL.com that she was threatened after sharing her views.

Saag said he sees distrust of medicine as a “trustworthy voice assassination.”

“The people we used to go to in the past knew they were giving us sound advice, so we listened and paid attention,” he told Al.com. Told. “These individuals are still giving us sound advice, but they are basically by social media and other places that are detrimental to everyone living in our community and to our entire country. Being a devil. “

“Other countries haven’t seen this. Many other countries know what the data is, so they are aggressive and open-minded in vaccination. There is data. The media has it. There is a resistant part of the population who does not want to listen to the warning. “

In fact, other states are moving forward. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than two-thirds of Vermont’s population is fully vaccinated, doubling the rate of vaccination in Alabama. However, in another 10 states, including Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas, vaccination rates are consistent with Alabama, each well below 40%.

Saag said the United States should send vaccines to other countries before it expires if people don’t want to use the vaccine. However, he prefers to vaccinate this country first, while everyone has immediate access.

“If our people don’t want it, then it’s okay,” he said. “I’ll send it to another location before it expires, but I want all people in the United States to be vaccinated, protected, take care of themselves, and be able to start exporting to other locations. But it’s really an individual choice. We don’t mandate it. It’s a tragedy for me. And it’s a tragedy to see this happening as an individual, as a provider, as a researcher. It’s very frustrating for me as. “

As a healthcare provider, he described the pandemic as being in a state of war. He went to Vietnam and fought and compared it to military personnel and women who died for greater benefit. And when they came back, they were almost ignored and even ridiculed.

He said he’s starting to feel a bit like that in the healthcare community.

“I see my colleagues come across battles every day,” he said. “They take care of the people who come in, regardless of the vaccination situation. But at some point, some of the population will do the right thing and take care of them in a professional way. It feels almost blown to the people who are trying, but when they are trying, they are not considered at all and prevent people from appearing in the emergency room and overwhelming the hospital again. It’s very frustrating for everyone. “

The politicization of the pandemic has contributed to the distrust of doctors, Saag said. But people may doubt that, but he said he wouldn’t speak from a political point of view.

“Politics has nothing to do with this,” he said. “This is Public Health 101. There is nothing political about it. When we see a new crisis like this, we use the data in front of us and provide advice based on it. Perhaps the negative message is politics. I don’t know where it came from. It’s not based on data.

“It’s very frustrating to see hospital doctors dealing with new cases of onslaught and people coming to the hospital using ventilators, not just in the field of public health. Now as people who resisted the vaccine message because they saw the message through a political lens.

“From the message I give, the message the CDC gives, the message the WHO gives, I can promise that this is politics-free. They give advice based on sound public health and medical advice. I’m giving. The end of the discussion. “