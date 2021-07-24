Covid-19 was detected in wastewater — so what does that really mean?

ESR Wastewater Inspection is an additional monitoring tool for detecting Covid-19 in Aotearoa.

NS COVID-19 The spotlight is in Taranaki, Health authorities encouraging people with symptoms Viruses or those who have recently returned Australia Testing.

Test Blitz will come later ESR detected a positive result for Covid-19 This week is the wastewater of New Plymouth. Follow-up sewage samples also returned positive results on Friday night.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said: Two positive wastewater results were detected In Taranaki, the cause may be that recently recovered cases continue to shed the virus. Or it may indicate a case that has not been detected in the community.

Environmental Science Institute (ESR) Regular wastewater test Nationwide as an additional monitoring tool for Covid-19.

read more:

* Covid-19: Ministry of Health says people with Taranaki symptoms should be tested

* Covid-19 NZ: Positive results detected in New Plymouth wastewater

* Full Coverage: Jacinda Ardern announces that the Trans-Tasman travel bubble will be closed for eight weeks

* Explainer: Science behind Covid-19 found in Wellington’s wastewater



What is a wastewater inspection?

Talk to thingNick Wilson, a professor at the University of Otago Wellington School of Public Health, said wastewater testing is widely used. In the world And “it has proven to be an additional useful monitoring tool.”

Wastewater test First launched here in April 2020 with the aim of giving outbreaks or early warning of outbreaks Additional monitoring tools..

Science is done Developed since then Tested in November 2020, ESR is currently conducting regular wastewater tests at multiple sites in New Zealand, including major cities in New Zealand.

sample Processed at ESR Labs in Wellington, And checked the accuracy.

ESR / included ESR regularly tests Covid-19 for wastewater from multiple regions of the country.

How are virus fragments detected?

The wastewater test is pretty sensitive, Can detect virus fragments, Wilson said.People who have been previously infected with the virus, have passed the MIQ, and are no longer contagious may still be infected. Virus fragment In their bodies.

If they go to the bathroom, samples taken from urban wastewater may be able to detect these debris, which Wilson probably said. What’s happening in Taranaki..

“This is actually Happened many times in the past In New Zealand, “he said. Wilson added that it meant that the surveillance system was working properly.

Mark Metcalf / Getty Images Covid-19 Nasal Swab Test in Sydney, Australia. (File photo)

Why testing is so important

In a Saturday announcement, the ministry said positive wastewater results could indicate cases that were either from recently recovered cases that continued to shed the virus or were undetected in the community.

To determine if there are any undiscovered cases, the ministry It is recommended that people with all symptoms of Taranaki take the test, And all recent arrivals from Australia in Taranaki – even if those new arrivals are asymptomatic.

thing Due to the continued epidemic of the Covid-19 Delta mutation in Australia, the government has suspended all Trans-Tasman trips without quarantine.

New Plymouth is improving its testing capabilities to support potential demand.

“Whenever a positive result is obtained, this may reflect an infection in the community, so the Ministry of Health recommends that people in Taranaki be tested if they have symptoms. Is very wise, “Wilson said. ..

“But based on past experience and the fact that it is not a place normally expected to begin outbreaks in New Zealand, this is very likely to represent an uninfected person due to the lack of MIQ facilities and international airports. . Fragment of infectious virus. “

Luke Pilkinton-Chin / University of Otago Wellington Professor Nick Wilson of the University of Otago Wellington.

Wilson said it’s good for people with Taranaki symptoms to be tested to rule out the possibility that this is a true infection.

Further wastewater sampling was done on Saturday and their results were expected to return on Monday.

The sailor Playa Zahara and Viking Bay Ships According to the ministry, the dates of their short visits and crew activities recently anchored in Port Taranaki, New Plymouth, do not appear to be factors in the detection of wastewater.

Additional tests are being conducted on a small number of port workers and nurses who may be in contact with seafarers. All test results so far have been negative and two results are pending.

Simon O’Connor / Staff People with symptoms in the Taranaki area are encouraged to undergo a Covid-19 test. (File photo)

Advice for Taranaki

People with symptoms that match Covid-19 should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice on getting a test.

Anyone with symptoms in Taranaki and anyone with symptoms who have recently visited the area will be encouraged to be tested.

Recent arrivals from symptomatological Australia will be prompted to look for a test. People who have recently come to Australia and are currently in Taranaki are encouraged to be tested, even if they have no symptoms.

Who has Recently went to australia Need to continue checking State website for Place of interest As good as new place It will continue to be identified.