Vaccination was encouraged as the number of cases of COVID-19 increased in Clark County

As the coronavirus pandemic is gaining momentum again in Clark County, health officials are urging unvaccinated people to wear facial covers in indoor spaces and be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“A significant portion of our community is unvaccinated and puts ourselves and others at risk of transmitting COVID-19,” said Dr. Arammenick, Health Officer and Director of Public Health, Clark County. Stated. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, can prevent infection, and is very effective in preventing serious illnesses that can lead to hospitalization and death.”

Last week, the number of new cases doubled, the highest percentage of young adults aged 20-39 years. Also, according to information gathered during case interviews, approximately 95 percent of Clark County cases since March have not been vaccinated.

People who are not fully vaccinated, including children who are too young to be vaccinated, continue to wear face covers in public places indoors or when they are around people who do not live. Public health said it should.

“Vaccination is the best precaution against COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, the next best thing you can do is wear a face cover,” said a Deputy Health Doctor in Clark County. One Dr. Stephen Craiger said. “Otherwise, you and others, especially children who are too young to be vaccinated, and people with immunodeficiency who may not be fully protected from the vaccine, are at risk.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is widely available at local pharmacies and clinics.