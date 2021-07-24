Orange County COVID cases are slowly but steadily increasing

Gauchen-Just two weeks ago, Orange County had one new case of COVID-19 confirmed in one day and appeared ready to drop to zero for the first time in 17 months.

However, according to State Department data, daily cases have since risen to teens, reaching 39 and 38 this Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. And by Thursday, county health officials recorded 122 active coronavirus cases throughout the county, 38 in Middletown and 22 in Warwick.

The county health commissioner, Dr. Irina Germann, told lawmakers Tuesday.

At that time, there were no new infections confirmed by lab tests to be delta mutants. This is a more contagious and severe mutation of the coronavirus that has caused the resurgence of COVID nationwide and has become the predominant strain. To determine the variant, you need to run another test, called a sequence, on the virus sample.

“I’m not saying it may not be circulating, but obviously it would have to be sequenced, and it would have to be verified by the laboratory,” German said.

According to data from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department, the re-emergence of the virus is due to the fact that less than 50% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated with COVID and the pace of new vaccinations remains slow.

In the seven days that ended Thursday, an average of 256 people completed vaccinations in Orange County per day, according to state data. At that stagnation rate, it takes about 10 months for the county to reach the 70% vaccination mark, which is used as a rough target for herd immunity, if the virus is less likely to be transmitted.

Representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visited Orange County this week to work with county health officials to discuss low vaccination coverage and how to overcome vaccination hesitation in these areas. The federal agency has served all counties in New York and has arrived at the request of Orange County.

According to state data, most of the lowest rates are in rural areas in the western part of the county, in the towns of Deer Park and Greenville, and in Port Jervis, with less than 41% of residents taking both shots.

With the Cuddebackville zip code in Deerpark, less than 31% of people are fully vaccinated.

“Clearly, there are tremendous barriers in some areas,” German told lawmakers at a committee meeting on Tuesday.

In contrast, the percentage of fully vaccinated residents elsewhere in the county was 93% in Tuxedo Park zip code, 65% in Central Valley, and 63% in Greenwood Lake and Cornwall-on-Hudson. To reach.

Monroe’s zip code has the lowest vaccination rate of 28% in Orange County, mainly due to the huge number of children of Kiriyas Joel who are too young to be vaccinated. Approximately 61% of the estimated 27,000 residents of the village are under the age of 18. According to the Census Bureau, 22% are under the age of five.