Through vaccination or infection, doctors predict Florida will hit herd immunity against COVID-19





NS coronavirus Dominating the unvaccinated population around the world, and Especially in Florida.. Bay Area experts believe this will be the last wave of the pandemic. Because after this surge, the vast majority of people will be vaccinated or infected and will need to be mass-immunized. Modeling done by researchers at the University of South Florida Indicates that our region may be heading for a record surge in cases of COVID-19, with a peak in mid-September. “The numbers I see for daily infection rates double every seven days, and that’s the fastest I’ve seen since I started calculating last July,” said Thomas Eun of USF. Dr. Nash explained a prominent professor at the College of Public Health. It’s the same story at the state level. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronavirus cases exceeded 19,000 in early January. “Florida reported 13,000 cases per day today, so we’re pretty close to the peak we saw in January in terms of number of cases per day,” said Unnasch. Unvaccinated people make up the majority of the infection, which can continue to rise over the next 4-6 weeks. Unnasch and other experts expect this to be the last wave of the pandemic. “We will not have enough people for the virus to infect and we will be able to maintain itself,” he said. So we will finally hit herd immunity. Only about half of Floridian is fully vaccinated, so the rest will get their protection by being infected with the virus, but it comes at a human cost. “And at the end of this, probably about 90% of the total population will have it or be vaccinated,” he said. Unnasch. As the number of cases increases, there is a new surge of young people in hospitals and beds. Unnasch says it’s not a good idea to wait for a coronavirus infection because the delta mutant is so contagious. “So if you were thinking of getting a vaccine and thinking of postponing it, now is the time to do it,” he said. The number of complete vaccinated people who receive COVID-19 is also increasing, but the symptoms are minor, which means that the vaccine is working. Taking a shot protects you from serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

