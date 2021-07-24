One COVID-19 patient in hospital on Saturday as OPH reported 6 new cases

Ottawa-The Ottawa Public Health Service reports that one COVID-19 patient has been hospitalized after 9 days of no COVID in the hospital.

The individual is in his thirties. They are not in the intensive care unit. Their vaccination status is unknown.

A health officer told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s “Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron” on Friday that Ottawa Public Health may consider disclosing some vaccination information in certain circumstances.

“I think we can consider doing that, for example, other jurisdictions that could show that people in the hospital were primarily unvaccinated,” he said. “I think it’s important to show the effectiveness of the vaccine. It’s one of my concerns when involved in victim blaming. There are many reasons and many reasons why people aren’t vaccinated. I have.”

To date, a total of 27,774 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the laboratory in Ottawa. No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa for the ninth consecutive day, with a pandemic death toll of 593.

Another four resolved cases were reported on Saturday. The number of known active cases in Ottawa has increased by two. There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.

Across the state, health officials reported 170 newly identified infections and said three more ontarians had died from COVID-19. Another 150 cases in the state are considered resolved.

Five new cases were reported across the region, four in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one in the Leeds, Glenville, and Lanark District Health Units.

Ottawa’s Key COVID-19 Statistics

Ottawa is currently in step 3 of Ontario Roadmap to Resume Planning..

Ottawa Public Health Data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (July 16 to July 22): 4.4 (up from 3.9)

Ottawa positive rate (July 16-July 22): 0.5% (no change)

Number of reproductions (7-day average): 1.09 (decreased from 1.28)

If the breeding value is greater than 1, it indicates that the virus has spread and that each case has infected multiple contacts. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slow.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

There were 43 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 41 on Friday.

According to OPH, four people recovered after a positive COVID-19 test. The total number of coronaviruses resolved in Ottawa is 27,138.

The number of active cases is the total number of cases confirmed by the COVID-19 test minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. Cases are considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.

Hospitalization of Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health reports one of the Ottawa Hospitals with a COVID-19-related illness.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Individuals in the hospital are between the ages of 30 and 39.

These data refer to Ottawa residents and are based on figures from the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which does not include patient migration from other regions.

Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine

Ottawa Public Health will update the vaccine number on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Single dose (12 years and older) Ottawa residents: 765,350

Double dose (12 years and older) Ottawa residents: 624,143

Percentage of population 12 years and older with at least one dose: 83 percent

Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 12 years old: 69%

Total dose received in Ottawa: 1,237,860

* Total doses received do not include doses shipped to pharmacies or primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents in one or two doses include somewhere in Ontario. Includes those who have a vaccinated Ottawa zip code.

Change of concern

Ottawa Public Health Data *:

Alpha (B.1.1.7) total case: 6,832 (+2)

Total number of beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total gamma (P.1) Case: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) Case: 43

Percentage of new cases with mutations / mutations in the last 30 days: 42%

Concerns / total mutant strains of mutant cases: 9,120 (+3)

Mutation / mutation-related death: 101

* OPH should treat VOC and mutation trends with caution as the time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis varies following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Note that there is. Test results may be completed in batches, and data modifications or updates may change the number of cases that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age

0-9 years: Zero new cases (total 2,299 cases)

10-19 years: 3 new cases (3,575 cases in total)

20-29 years old: 1 new case (6,235 cases in total)

30-39 years old: 1 new case (4,247 cases in total)

40-49 years old: 1 new case (3,650 cases in total)

50-59 years old: Zero new cases (3,332 cases in total)

60-69 years old: Zero new cases (total 1,962 cases)

70-79 years: Zero new cases (total 1,095 cases)

80-89 years: Zero new cases (856 cases in total)

90 years and over: Zero new cases (520 cases in total)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases in total)

Cases of COVID-19 around the area