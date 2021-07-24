Health
Florida Records Over 73,000 New COVID-19 Cases
Tampa, Florida — The number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing nationwide. More than one-third of US counties experience high levels of community infection. According to the CDC.
According to the White House’s COVID-19 response team, three states, Florida, Texas, and Missouri, accounted for 40% of cases.
“There is no doubt that the number of people affected by the virus has increased significantly,” said Dr. Peggy Dagan, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Tampa General Hospital.
Florida Ministry of Health reported The number of new cases of 73,199 in the previous week increased from 45,604. The positive rate for new cases was 15.1%, up from 11.5% last week. This is an average of over 10,000 new cases per day.
Florida accounts for 6.5% of the U.S. population, while the state accounts for about 22% of the new COVID-19 cases last week, according to Dr. Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the USF College of Public Health. ..
However, Salemi said the indicator is also a serious illness. He closely tracks federal hospitalization data. “From more than 3,600 COVID 19 hospitalizations confirmed two weeks ago, to 5,548 at the end of last week.”
“In the past week, new covid hospitalizations have increased by 52%, which means it’s only a week’s time. So this isn’t just about increasing the number of cases right now, to be honest. The number of cases has increased significantly, “said Salemi.
“For our staff, this was a really tough and long year, but now it’s very hard to get up again,” said Dr. Dagan. “Some people are dissatisfied because many of these cases feel avoidable, and another difficult thing for staff is to see young people with this illness.”
According to the Florida Department of Health, most cases over the last 30 days are between the ages of 20 and 49, and most hospitalizations are between the ages of 40 and 69, recognizing a transition to younger demographics.
“And generally healthy people, those who had no reason to think they would get sick other than what was happening around them. And in the group we saw, our youngest patient was in their early twenties. It’s definitely heavily biased towards the younger age group, so the average age of hospitals with COVID today was in their mid-40s, “says Dr. Duggan.
According to state data, Florida immunization rates decline with age, with lower immunization rates having higher new case positive rates.
“The COVID-19 vaccine teaches the human body how to recognize and fight the COVID-19 virus and protect it from the risk of serious illness. Some vaccinated individuals are still on COVID-19. You may be infected, but the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death is much lower, “said the Florida Department of Health.
Authorities said 6% of all Florida cases were vaccinated individuals, but said the vaccine was still the best way to protect against COVID-19.
“Another thing that is really important for those who have been infected with COVID and do not need to be vaccinated is a brand new strain, and those who have been infected with COVID in the past are infected with delta type. I’m sure I’ll do it. Vaccination is the only way to minimize the risk of this, “says Dr. Duggan.
Most of the cases sequenced in the hospital were delta mutants, she said, and about 80 to 85 percent of inpatients with COVID-19 were not vaccinated.
“That’s why we’re talking about going out to the community and we try to be really cautious because it’s so contagious that people go out into the community. One of the characteristics of this variant is one person. When a person is infected with COVID, the whole family is infected with COVID. This is not the first thing we saw in a pandemic, “says Dr. Duggan.
Dr. Dagan said one of their focal points was early treatment.
“Also, thanks to our treatment, our throughput is high, so we see new patients every day and bring a good number of patients home, but in the next two weeks, that’s true for us. It will be a challenge, “said Dr. Duggan.
For children who are not yet eligible for vaccination, Dagan recommends considering masks, saying that vaccination of qualified children will help protect them.
“Because we are vaccinated in a part of the population, we can spread it by contracting for a Delta variant COVID, so we really have to follow other public health measures that started to leave before this happened. No, “says Dagan. ..
State data show that 60% of eligible Floridians were vaccinated. According to federal data, Florida lags behind the national proportion of people who have been vaccinated once or who have been fully vaccinated.
“Generally healthy people, people who had no reason to think they would get sick other than what was happening around them. So the group we saw the youngest patients was in their early twenties. We have a lot There are people. There is definitely a big bias towards the younger age group. Therefore, the average age of today’s hospitals with COVID was in their mid-40s. “-Dr.Dagan
Sources
2/ https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/coronavirus/florida-records-73-000-new-covid19-cases
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]