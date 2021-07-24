Florida Records Over 73,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Tampa, Florida — The number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing nationwide. More than one-third of US counties experience high levels of community infection. According to the CDC.

According to the White House’s COVID-19 response team, three states, Florida, Texas, and Missouri, accounted for 40% of cases.

“There is no doubt that the number of people affected by the virus has increased significantly,” said Dr. Peggy Dagan, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Tampa General Hospital.

Florida Ministry of Health reported The number of new cases of 73,199 in the previous week increased from 45,604. The positive rate for new cases was 15.1%, up from 11.5% last week. This is an average of over 10,000 new cases per day.

Florida accounts for 6.5% of the U.S. population, while the state accounts for about 22% of the new COVID-19 cases last week, according to Dr. Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the USF College of Public Health. ..

However, Salemi said the indicator is also a serious illness. He closely tracks federal hospitalization data. “From more than 3,600 COVID 19 hospitalizations confirmed two weeks ago, to 5,548 at the end of last week.”

“In the past week, new covid hospitalizations have increased by 52%, which means it’s only a week’s time. So this isn’t just about increasing the number of cases right now, to be honest. The number of cases has increased significantly, “said Salemi.

“For our staff, this was a really tough and long year, but now it’s very hard to get up again,” said Dr. Dagan. “Some people are dissatisfied because many of these cases feel avoidable, and another difficult thing for staff is to see young people with this illness.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, most cases over the last 30 days are between the ages of 20 and 49, and most hospitalizations are between the ages of 40 and 69, recognizing a transition to younger demographics.

“And generally healthy people, those who had no reason to think they would get sick other than what was happening around them. And in the group we saw, our youngest patient was in their early twenties. It’s definitely heavily biased towards the younger age group, so the average age of hospitals with COVID today was in their mid-40s, “says Dr. Duggan.

According to state data, Florida immunization rates decline with age, with lower immunization rates having higher new case positive rates.

“The COVID-19 vaccine teaches the human body how to recognize and fight the COVID-19 virus and protect it from the risk of serious illness. Some vaccinated individuals are still on COVID-19. You may be infected, but the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death is much lower, “said the Florida Department of Health.

Authorities said 6% of all Florida cases were vaccinated individuals, but said the vaccine was still the best way to protect against COVID-19.

“Another thing that is really important for those who have been infected with COVID and do not need to be vaccinated is a brand new strain, and those who have been infected with COVID in the past are infected with delta type. I’m sure I’ll do it. Vaccination is the only way to minimize the risk of this, “says Dr. Duggan.

Most of the cases sequenced in the hospital were delta mutants, she said, and about 80 to 85 percent of inpatients with COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

“That’s why we’re talking about going out to the community and we try to be really cautious because it’s so contagious that people go out into the community. One of the characteristics of this variant is one person. When a person is infected with COVID, the whole family is infected with COVID. This is not the first thing we saw in a pandemic, “says Dr. Duggan.

Dr. Dagan said one of their focal points was early treatment.

“Also, thanks to our treatment, our throughput is high, so we see new patients every day and bring a good number of patients home, but in the next two weeks, that’s true for us. It will be a challenge, “said Dr. Duggan.

For children who are not yet eligible for vaccination, Dagan recommends considering masks, saying that vaccination of qualified children will help protect them.

“Because we are vaccinated in a part of the population, we can spread it by contracting for a Delta variant COVID, so we really have to follow other public health measures that started to leave before this happened. No, “says Dagan. ..

State data show that 60% of eligible Floridians were vaccinated. According to federal data, Florida lags behind the national proportion of people who have been vaccinated once or who have been fully vaccinated.

