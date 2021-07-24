Do you want to delegate? COVID vaccine questions get hot in New Jersey hospitals.

Vaccine debate continues.

Recently 6 workers RWJ Barnabas Health fired The hospital network announced this week because it did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They were supervisors who did not comply with the June 30 obligations of the health care system.

At the time, vaccine requirements were only applied to supervisors, but RWJ Barnabas Health expanded its authority this week to “All staff and doctors.. A new deadline is approaching, according to a spokeswoman.

The end is the latest skirmish in the debate over immunization of hospital workers and is a problem facing the health system in New Jersey and across the country.As highly contagious Delta variant Continues to increase rapidly State new cases and hospitalizations exceeded 800 and 400 Each Friday, a new focus was refocused on vaccine efforts, including in healthcare facilities.

Especially as Millions of New Jersey residents remain unvaccinated..

While some hospital networks, such as RWJ Barnabas Health, require vaccination, many other hospital networks have voluntary policies, despite encouraging employee immunity. ..

The state’s largest health care systems and organizations are:

Atlantic health

Atlantic Health does not require employees to be vaccinated. However, according to a spokesman, more than 77% of team members take at least one dose.

He is Atlantic Previous statement About the vaccine policy that 77% told NJ Advance Media that they were vaccinated “without requiring team members to be vaccinated”.

“But as an additional layer to protect patients, their families, and each other, the Atlantic Health System will vaccinate unvaccinated team members or test weekly before reporting to the workplace. In addition, according to NJDOH rules, universal masking is still required at all health centers. Ultimately, all eligible individuals in New Jersey are recommended to be vaccinated with COVID-19. This is because it is the best defense against the spread of this virus and its variants. “

Hackensack meridian health

Hackensack Meridian Health last week 35,000 employees need to be fully vaccinated The hospital system has 17 hospitals and 500 additional medical facilities throughout the state.

“We require all team members to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of this deadly virus and to keep patients, team members and visitors safe,” said Dr. Daniel Varga, Hackensack Meridian’s doctor last week. I told NJ Advance Media.

“Forced vaccination is the best way to achieve herd immunity and protect the community from deadly mutations that can cause havoc in the coming months. They completely defeat this pandemic. , The best way to save lives and get back to normal. “

Inspira Health

Inspira Health, which operates three hospitals in South Jersey and operates emergency rooms and emergency facilities, said it does not require workers to be vaccinated.

“We do not have a COVID vaccination obligation policy, and we continue to have lively conversations with employees who dislike our vaccines to better understand their concerns,” said a spokesman. Said in an email. “We are actively monitoring current transmission speeds and continue to evaluate options.”

RWJ Barnabas Health

The manager’s deadline has already passed and as a result Dismissal of 6 supervisors..

However, a spokeswoman said, “We will require all staff and doctors to be vaccinated and will announce our plans in the coming days.” Those plans include deadlines.

St Claire’s Health

A spokeswoman for St. Claire’s Health, which operates hospitals in Dover and Denville, told NJ Advance Media that “we don’t need a vaccine at this time …”. We recommend that the staff be vaccinated. And to date, about 80% to 85% of our staff have been vaccinated. “

St. Joseph’s health

The St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Patterson is also operated under a voluntary vaccine policy.

“At this time, COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory for St. Joseph Health employees,” a spokeswoman said in an email. “Nearly 80% of St. Joseph Health’s staff are vaccinated and we continue to encourage all employees and residents of the surrounding area to be vaccinated.”

University hospital

The university hospital has set a deadline for full vaccination of all employees on August 2.

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and chief executive officer of the Newark Medical Center, told New Jersey Advance Media last month that employees who do not comply and do not receive a medical or religious exemption will be dismissed.

“I can’t take our risk of taking care of the most vulnerable people in our community,” he said. “We cannot accept the risk of continuing to spread this deadly disease to each other or to our community.”

Virtua Health

Virtua Health’s more than 14,000 employees Until September 15th South Jersey’s largest health care system announced earlier this month to get vaccinated.

“As caregivers, we have a duty to’do no harm’,” said Dennis W. Pullin, President and CEO of Virtua Health. “By protecting your colleagues from this terrifying virus, you can keep that promise.”

Health professionals and related employees

HPAE, the state’s largest nurses’ union, mentioned a previous statement to NJ Advance Media that it supported the use of vaccines, but “employers are responsible for negotiating the impact of compulsory vaccine deployments. “.

“Healthcare workers, including HPAE members, are at the forefront of caring for patients who become ill with COVID-19, its variants, and the sequelae of the disease. Healthcare workers are exposed to this disease at work. Infected and infected with COVID-19. Seven HPAE members we know have died of this disease. No one understands the devastation of COVID as well as ours. HPAE believes that the Covid vaccine provides the best protection against the disease, but also understands that some people may be banned from the vaccine. It also forces employers to do so. I believe I have a responsibility to negotiate the impact of the deployment of the vaccine. “

New Jersey Hospital Association

The Hospital Association, the leading organization for state-wide medical facilities, requires its employees to be vaccinated. But it said it was working with its members to develop a vaccine policy for them that “reasoned”.

“Patient and staff safety is a priority for all hospitals,” NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett reiterated in a statement emailed to NJ Advance Media in late June. .. “NJHA is working with its members to create a meaningful vaccine policy. As a healthcare provider, protecting the people involved in our care is our primary mission, and vaccines are COVID-19 and We know that it is the best defense against that variant. Our association requires employees to be vaccinated because they want to ensure that everyone can work safely and comfortably. With that goal in mind, we will coordinate conversations with state hospitals to determine the best course of action related to essential vaccines. “

Our journalism needs your support.please Subscribe today NS NJ.com..

Spencer Kent may reach at [email protected]..