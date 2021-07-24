If there is a new Colombian Covid variant case in the UK-and its effect on the vaccine





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Where a new Colombian Covid variant case was found in the UK (Photo: Getty Images) Health experts are currently analyzing a new strain known as B.1.621, which is believed to have originated in Colombia. Where did you find the variant? sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise To date, a total of 16 B.1.621 mutations have been detected in the United Kingdom, all of which occur in the United Kingdom. Ten samples were detected in London, six were in their twenties and two were fully vaccinated. Most of the cases detected are related to overseas travel. PHE said the staining contained many “concerned mutations,” but said that there are currently no signs that the mutants are spreading to the community. Tests show that the mutant has the same N501Y mutation that researchers believe made the first identified alphacovid mutant in Kent highly contagious. Some laboratory samples have also identified an E484K mutation found in the first beta strain identified in South Africa, experts warn that the vaccine can be partially avoided. New variants were also detected in Colombia (235 sequenced cases), the United States (264 sequenced cases) and Spain (196 sequenced cases), among many other countries. Does the vaccine prevent it? According to PHE, there is no evidence to suggest that this mutant reduces the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine or causes more serious illness. It is not considered to be more deadly than the DeltaCovid variant first identified in India. It currently accounts for 99% of all coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom. Cases of delta variants increased 33,716 from last week to a total of 286,765. In a statement, PHE said: “So far, 16 confirmed cases of B.1.621 have been confirmed nationwide, most of which are related to overseas travel. “Currently, there is no evidence of community infection in the United Kingdom. “Currently, there is no evidence that this mutant causes more serious illness or reduces the effectiveness of currently deployed vaccines. “PHE is conducting laboratory tests to better understand the effects of mutations on viral behavior.” Phone to get vaccinated The discovery of new variants begins with an increase in the proportion of people who test positive for Covid-19 in almost every region of the United Kingdom. According to ONS data, in northeastern England, the proportion of people in the region most likely to test positive for Covid-19 in the week leading up to July 17 was the highest, at 1 in 45. The northwest was estimated to be 1 in 55, lagging behind, while eastern England was the lowest estimated at 1 in 110. The northeast will be given a five-week government support package in an effort to slow the growth of coronavirus in the region, including additional testing and support to maximize vaccine and test uptake. I am. It will be deployed in seven municipalities in Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and Durham, and five in Teesside. This move is due to similar support in Bedford, which has reduced much of the northwestern region, which has been underway for six to ten weeks. Increasing cases in many countries are renewed to ensure that people are vaccinated and receive both doses for maximum protection. Dr. Jenny Harries, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Health and Security Agency, said: “This latest hospitalization data once again shows how important vaccination is to protect us from severe illness and death. “Two doses of the vaccine are much more effective against Covid-19 than a single dose, so be sure to get a second dose as soon as you are invited. “As we move out of restrictions and the coverage of vaccines continues to grow, the protection provided by vaccination is excellent, but it is important to remember that it is not perfect. We continue to do so. Attention is as important as ever. “ This story originally appeared on our sister site, NationalWorld..

