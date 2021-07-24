Suspected delta mutant in a growing Covid-19 cluster in Provincetown, Massachusetts





Health officials say they suspect a more toxic delta mutant coronavirus He is responsible for cluster expansion of Covid-19 cases in Provincetown, Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Public Health Service said in a statement Friday that it tested positive for the mutants by sequencing early samples associated with provincetown clusters. Two laboratories, the Massachusetts Institute of Public Health and the Broad Institute at MIT and Harvard, said they “identified delta variants in cases associated with this cluster.” So far, no other variants are connected to the cluster. “Delta variants are known to be more susceptible to infection than the original COVID-19 virus,” the agency said. “Individuals infected with the delta mutant tend to have more virus in the respiratory tract than other mutants, and infected individuals may carry the virus longer.” Approximately 83% of new Covid-19 cases in the United States this month have delta mutant infections, experts say A new wave of infectious diseases nationwide.. The number of Covid-19 cases in Provincetown, Cape Cod 132 1 week ago.By thursday 256, According to NBC Boston. The Provincetown Health Commission said in a statement that the number of cases of Covid-19 increased following the holiday weekend of July 4. “We urge provincetown residents, local businesses and visitors to take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status,” health officials said. The Board noted that unvaccinated people over the age of 12 need masks and recommended indoor use when social distance is not possible. Vaccination is the best way to avoid serious illnesses associated with the coronavirus, he said. The State Department said Friday that 0.1% of the 4.3 million fully vaccinated people in the state tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials urged anyone with symptoms to be tested.

Joe Stadley Contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/delta-variant-suspected-growing-provincetown-mass-covid-19-cluster-n1274941 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

