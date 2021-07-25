Health
LA County reports more than 2,600 new daily coronavirus cases and continues to surge
Los Angeles County reported 2,600 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. This is because highly contagious delta mutants continue to spread and authorities have warned of a new surge.
The county also reported 10 new deaths on Saturday, with a total of 24,624 deaths since the pandemic began early last year.
Throughout the county, 688 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 21% are in the intensive care unit. The average daily test positive rate for the last 7 days was 4.31%.
“Because more than 90% of people currently hospitalized are unvaccinated, the ability of the three vaccines to protect us from the serious illnesses caused by delta mutants is well established.” Barbara Feller, Director of Public Health, LA County, said.
On Friday, the county’s new daily cases exceeded 3,000 for the first time since February.
LA county I need everyone now Wear a mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status.Some restaurants Voluntarily closed Their doors in response to the latest surge.
Unvaccinated faces many risks at this stage of the pandemic, officials said. Hospitalization and death are extremely rare among vaccinated people.
More than half of Californians are fully vaccinated.There have been so-called groundbreaking cases among vaccinated people, but vaccines Very effective where it matters: Protection from severe illness.
Earlier this week, U.S. government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci quoted a study showing that Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are 95% and 94% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. ..72% of Johnson & Johnson single vaccines found Effective against clinically recognizable diseases.
“We anticipate infection after vaccination. No vaccine is 100% effective,” Fauci said. “But even if the vaccine does not completely prevent the infection, if it succeeds, it usually prevents serious illness.”
Nationally, more than 97% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 Not vaccinatedAccording to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public health experts explain that cases in vaccinated people are generally less serious because they carry less virus.
Earlier this month, Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, said the vaccine “fights nasal infections, reduces viral load, and causes no symptoms.” “I don’t call it a vaccine failure. I call it a success because that’s exactly what your vaccine is supposed to do.”
From July 7 to 14, the average unvaccinated Californian case rate was 13 per 100,000, according to the State Department. The number of people vaccinated was 2 in 100,000.
Throughout Los Angeles County, authorities are hosting local vaccination events to reach the stragglers in the areas most affected by the pandemic.About 20 people appeared on Friday Dose at Pico Union Clinic..On Saturday morning, Mayor Eric Garsetti, along with Los Angeles County supervisor Holly Mitchell, city councilman Mark Ridley Thomas, and state council member Sydney Camm Lager, said at least once, according to 59.5% of people over the age of 16. Administration County data..
“There are about 4 million unvaccinated residents in Los Angeles County, and the risk of spreading the Delta subspecies remains high,” Mitchell said. “This is why it is so important that we are here in Leimert Park and we continue to do everything we can to reach the black and Latino communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID19. . ”
Racial disparities in vaccination rates remain significant throughout the county. Among Latino Americans, 55% receive at least one dose, compared to 66% of Caucasian residents. In the black community, that number is even lower, at 46%.
“It’s the same communities that have been most affected that haven’t been vaccinated yet,” Dr. Yelba Castellon-Lopez, an assistant professor at UCLA’s School of Family Medicine, told the Times. “It’s a preventable catastrophe.”
City News Service and Times staff writers Rong-Gong Lin II, Luke Money, and Brittny Media contributed to this report.
