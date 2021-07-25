Health
As the delta variant spreads, the CDC will be pressured to revise the mask guidance.
More and more public health professionals are putting face masks in public at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the revival of viral cases fed by delta variants, even for fully vaccinated people. We are asking you to recommend wearing it.
Doctors, including former surgeon General Jerome Adams, say the CDC acted prematurely in May when it announced that fully vaccinated Americans would no longer need to wear masks in most situations. This move was widely seen as part of an effort to incentivize jabs. According to Adams, the different rules for vaccination and non-vaccination and the impression that Americans can be less vigilant have caused confusion leading to higher infection rates.
“The practice is poor and the results speak for themselves,” Adams, who is currently practicing anesthesia in Indianapolis, said in an email interview. “The amount of masks used is low, vaccination rates are slow, and cases are exploding.”
The death toll of COVID-19 in the United States has skyrocketed 48% over the past week to an average of 239 per day. Hospitalizations are also increasing as more contagious versions of the virus spread rapidly. According to the CDC, delta variants now account for 83% of all COVID-19 cases sequenced in the United States, up from 50% at the beginning of the month.
Unvaccinated people account for 99.5% of COVID-19 deaths and 97% of hospitalizations in the United States. Vaccines are very effective against the virus, but the risk of getting sick in vaccinated people is still small.
There is also a risk that fully vaccinated people will spread the disease to unvaccinated people, including children who are not yet eligible for jabs. Therefore, despite being fully vaccinated, people may want to take special precautions by wearing a mask indoors or in crowded areas.
Crystal Polit, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health, said: “There is no doubt that there has been a change in virus perception, especially among vaccinated people. It is important for vaccinated people to continue masking, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.”
Los Angeles County has reinstated its obligation to mask 11 million residents when in public indoors, regardless of vaccine status. The daily number of cases has increased by 80% from the previous week.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky advised on July 22 that fully vaccinated people usually do not need a mask, but wearing a mask may have some benefits. Said he was sticking to.
“Communities and individuals need to make decisions that suit them based on what’s happening locally,” she told reporters. “You get extraordinary protection from the vaccine, but if you choose so, you have the opportunity to make a personal choice to add a layer of protection.”
The highly contagious delta mutant has prompted many countries to rethink their public health strategies for COVID-19. Last month Israel lifted most of its restrictions, but a few days later the requirement to wear a mask indoors was reinstated. Meanwhile, the UK lifted all blockage restrictions on Monday, as the UK saw the world’s largest increase in infections.
According to Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, the United States is the only country in the world to have different mask rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. There is a framework that is difficult to enforce.
“This caused a lot of confusion,” she said.
Gandhi suggested that the CDC use indicators such as hospitalization rates to set recommendations, stating that wearing masks indoors and in public spaces needs to be normalized in areas where infection is widespread. I did.
Noah Greenspan, a New York City cardiopulmonary physiotherapist working with people suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, is important to be careful, especially in cases of rapid growth across the country. I said there is.
According to Greenspan, much evidence shows that masks protect others, but one of the biggest mistakes in CDC messaging does not emphasize that masks also protect the wearer. did.
“Messaging is off and often off,” he said. “The lower the criteria, the more cases, more severe cases, more deaths, especially the longer haulers, the more they set themselves up.”
Approximately 55% of Americans have been vaccinated at least once, but the pace of new vaccinations is slowing and intake rates vary widely in different parts of the country. On July 1, the Biden administration announced the placement of a team to encourage vaccination in US pockets at the lowest rates.
According to Adams, it’s probably too late to quickly turn around the surge in delta variant infections, but any steps to delay the infection can save lives.
“Instead of looking for something simple, declaring that the mission has been accomplished, and saying that this is now a pandemic that only matters to unvaccinated people, we must be honest with all Americans.” Said Adams. “We will live with COVID for a while.”
