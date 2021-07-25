Henderson County Hospital, Health Department Responds to Incorrect COVID Information at Meeting





To the residents of Henderson County: We, Henderson County’s signed medical professionals, challenge the recently endorsed false information about the COVID-19 vaccine at the Henderson County Commission on June 16. COVID-19 is a powerful scientific method we adhere to that has made it possible to use the safest and most effective medical knowledge to treat patients with cancer, stroke and diabetes. To serve and protect our community, we provided the following scientific medical information in response to public comments from the conference: 1. Vaccines cause casualties all over the world This is a true and explicit misrepresentation, as the vaccine dramatically reduced the deaths caused by COVID-19 infection. From December 14, 2020 to July 6, 2021, the United States received more than 331 million COVID-19 vaccines. During this time, the number of deaths among vaccinated people was 5,946 (0.0018%). In contrast, the case fatality rate (mortality of symptomatic individuals) of COVID-19 infection in the United States remains at about 1.8%. This means that the risk of death from symptomatic COVID-19 infection was at least 1,000 times higher than the risk of death from the vaccine. According to a recent analysis by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 99% of patients recently hospitalized for COVID-19 infections across the United States have not been vaccinated. Similar information was found in near-home data in the University of North Carolina Health System, where more than 94% of North Carolina residents recently admitted with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. This means that a fairly disproportionate portion (actually almost all) of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated with COVID-19. Finally, a 7-day moving average of viral deaths was found to reach the highest daily death rate of over 3,000 in the United States in February. Currently, about 150 million Americans have completed the vaccine series, and COVID-19-related deaths have dropped to about 150 per day as of the first week of July. 2. “Genetically modified and toxic substances are injected …” Both mRNA and viral vector COVID-19 vaccines provide cells with instructions (genetic material) to initiate the construction of defenses against the virus that causes COVID-19. However, this substance enters only the cytoplasm of the cell and never the nucleus that holds the DNA. This means that the genetic material of the vaccine cannot affect or interact with our DNA. The technology used to create mRNA vaccines has been in place for over a decade and has the potential to support life-saving medical advances, including the fight against cancer. 3. The vaccine is At what point will new innovations (for example, new cancer treatments) move from to proven? Scientific data confirms to us that the COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be life-saving. Initial clinical trials have shown that the risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death after vaccination is significantly reduced. To validate these data, multiple clinical trials have been completed and published, demonstrating that the value of the vaccine is no longer considered . For example, the results of a large “real-world” study involving more than 46,000 people worldwide show that the Pfizer vaccine has an overall efficacy rate of 91% to prevent COVID-19 infection, with severe illness and death. The overall effectiveness rate for prevention is over 6-month time frame. In a second study conducted in Israel, 4.7 million individuals vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine had 97% levels of protection against severe illness and death. Therefore, there is sufficient data from millions of vaccine recipients in multiple countries and settings to validate the original data on which vaccine approval was based. The technology used to create the mRNA vaccine has been in place for over a decade and has demonstrated success with nine other vaccines using this technology before it was applied to COVID-19 infection. 4. Vaccines cause infertility This idea that the vaccine can cause infertility in women comes from speculation that the genetic code of the placental protein called syncytin-1 shares similarities with the genetic code of the COVID peplomer. This hypothesis eventually proved incorrect. The peer-reviewed medical journal Fertility and Sterility stated on March 19, 2021: “Pfizer, Modana, or Janssen have not reported any evidence of the effects of vaccination on fertility. At this time, there is no long-term data on the COVID-19 vaccine, so COVID-induced male or female infertility is reliable. It is imperative to educate the general public that there is no current evidence or valid theory to suggest risk. -19 Vaccination. “ The American Society for Reproductive Medicine also specifically states that the mRNA vaccine “is not believed to cause an increased risk of infertility, loss of the first or second trimester, stillbirth, or birth defects.” “There is no evidence to suggest that the problem of childbirth is a side effect of the vaccine,” the CDC said. In a recent article from the New England Journal of Medicine, dated April 21, 2021, “Preliminary Findings on the Safety of the mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine in Pregnant People,” the Safety of Pregnant Women and Pregnancy After Vaccination Explains the outcomes of women who have had a pregnancy. .. In addition, the CDC and ACIP, in collaboration with the American Academy of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Academy of Pediatrics, have issued guidance indicating that vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant individuals. 5. The mask doesn’t work either Masks work very well to protect against infections. Everyday masks can prevent about 70% of the transmission of virus particles, even in extreme situations where they are exposed to high concentrations of virus particles in dense areas, such as coughing and sneezing. Masks reduce respiratory virus infections in people exposed to respiratory virus infections by up to 80%. As a confirmation of this concept, the data show that the implementation of face cover policies in the United States and other countries reduces the daily incidence of confirmed COVID-19 infections compared to stay-at-home orders or social distance measurements. I showed that I did. In addition, wearing a mask reduces the rate of symptomatic COVID-19 infection, which reduces the chance of spreading the infection. As Americans, we endorse and endorse the First Amendment’s right to freedom of speech for all. We commend the County Commissioner for allowing people to speak their thoughts. However, we condemn false information and actions that prevent Henderson County’s health care system efforts from properly educating and protecting the public. To read the entire letter, please visit www.BlueRidgeNow.com. This article was written by: Dr. David Ellis , Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Medical Affairs, Purdy UNC Healthcare

, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Medical Affairs, Purdy UNC Healthcare Dr. Christopher Parsons , Purdy UNC Healthcare Center for Infectious Diseases Medical Director

, Purdy UNC Healthcare Center for Infectious Diseases Medical Director Carol Stephaniac , RN, PhD, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Pardee UNC Health Care

, RN, PhD, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Pardee UNC Health Care Dr. Teresa Herbert , MPH, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Medical Affairs, AdventHealth Hendersonville

, MPH, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Medical Affairs, AdventHealth Hendersonville Roland Joy , MSN, BSBA, RN, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Clinical Services, AdventHealth Hendersonville

, MSN, BSBA, RN, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Clinical Services, AdventHealth Hendersonville Stephen E. Smith, MPA, Henderson County Health Director, Henderson County Public Health Service

Dr. Richard Hadspeth, Blueridge Health CEO

Dr. Diana Callan, Henderson County Public Health Service Medical Director

