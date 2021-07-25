NJ reports 7 COVID deaths and 861 cases. 377 hospitalizations.

New Jersey reported seven more new confirmations on Saturday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Death and another 861 confirmed cases coronavirus As the number of positive tests continues to increase.

However, COVID-19 hospitalization fell below 400 on Friday night after clearing the mark for the first time in more than a month the night before.

Daily numbers in New Jersey have dropped dramatically from the peak of the pandemic as vaccinations have been deployed in the last seven months.However, officials say the state’s daily number of cases and hospitalizations have increased recently as they are more contagious. Delta variant It continues to spread. They say that unvaccinated people are promoting widespread use.

The state’s 7-day average of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests is now 632, 66% from a week ago and 242% from a month ago when authorities reported record low daily cases. Increased has. The highest 7-day average since May 19th.

Hospitalizations have been hovering for weeks at record lows, but have increased over the last six days. As of Friday night, there were 377 patients admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with COVID-19 or suspicious cases. This is 26 less than the night before.

Of the patients hospitalized on Friday, 65 were in the intensive care unit (8 less than the night before) and 37 were ventilators (4 more than the night before). Fifty-seven patients were discharged.

Daily deaths in New Jersey continue to revolve around record lows.

Authorities say state data show Vaccines are widely effective For prevention of infectious diseases, hospitalization and death related to COVID-19.That’s it on Wednesday Forty-nine of the more than 4.8 million New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated According to the state, he died from the virus as of July 12. More than half had at least one underlying illness and all deaths were over 50 years of age.

The state does not analyze the number of daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths of vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals.

The infection rate across New Jersey rose slightly again from 1.42 the day before to 1.44. Numbers above 1 indicate that multiple additional cases are occurring for each new case, indicating that state outbreaks are expanding.

The state-wide positive rate for tests conducted on Monday, the latest available day, was 2.8%.

More than 5.22 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey are currently fully vaccinated. State data.. The state has more than 9 million residents, including children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

According to data from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 70% of the target population is vaccinated in New Jersey, ranking seventh in the country. However, vaccination has slowed in recent months, leaving about 4 million people in the state unvaccinated. Vaccination is in addition to the innate immunity that people may have because they survived the infection with COVID-19.

In New Jersey, an early coronavirus hotspot, a total of 26,573 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in less than 17 months. 23,855 have been identified and 2,718 are believed to be likely.that is The highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States

Since the first case announcement on March 4, 2020, a total of more than 9 million resident states have reported a total of 901,661 confirmed cases out of more than 14.57 million tests. ..

Governor Phil Murphy Most of New Jersey’s coronavirus restrictions have already been lifted Maskman date remains At NJ Transit and state buildings.He also has Ended a state emergency He holds some power to stay in control of the state’s response, but beyond the pandemic.

The highest proportion of New Jersey residents infected with the virus is 30-49 years (30.9%), followed by 50-64 (22.3%), 18-29 (20%), and 5 ~ 17 people (10.1%) follow. ), 65-79 (10%), over 80 years old (4.3%), 0-4 (2.2%) State data..

The virus is more deadly to the elderly, especially those with pre-existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (45.3%), 65 to 79 (33.6%), 50 to 64 (16.5%), 30 to 49 (4.1%), and 18 to. 29 follows. (0.4%), 5 to 17 (0%) and 0 to 4 (0%).

According to the state, at least 8,063 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data..

As of Saturday, more than 193.1 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, More than 4.14 million people have died from virus-related complications. The United States reports more cases (more than 34.4 million) and deaths (more than 610,700) than any other country.

Over 3.8 billion vaccines are administered worldwide.

