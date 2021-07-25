People under the age of 30 who are reluctant to get the Covid vaccine cite concerns about childbirth and side effects | Vaccines and immunization

The journey has been relatively smooth since the vaccine rollout began last year. Some bumps encountered by the Jab Jaguar Note, primarily temporary interruptions in the supply chain, were successfully navigated.

However, there are currently concerns about the final stage, and people under the age of 30 are being shown. Remarkably more reluctant To receive the first dose of Pfizer or Modana vaccine than the elderly.

So far, 58.4% of the UK’s 18-24 year olds and 58.9% of the 25-29 year olds have been receiving their first dose after being qualified on June 18, according to the public. health Britain, but its numbers are now rising slowly enough to warn the NHS’s credibility.

The latest NHS figures from July 18 show that 131,150 people aged 18-24 years received their first dose that week. That’s just one-third of the 416,434 people two weeks ago. In cities, more than half of that age group is receiving first doses, resulting in slow uptake. Incorporation of clinical commissioning groups in Birmingham and Solihull, Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester is less than 50%.

Many people under the age of 30 seem to understand the message that the virus is the most deadly for people over the age of 50. This means that young people are less likely to be harmed and feel confirmed by government action.

Seen the end of the “Free Day” limit Nightclub reopens It became a big fanfare after midnight last Sunday, but Boris Johnson just suggested within 24 hours that the clubber might need a Covid passport in the future. According to some government sources, the move was “a ploy to increase vaccine intake among young people.”

According to the UK Public Health Service, the case rate for people in their twenties has risen dramatically (currently one in 100 people has a 7-day Covid infection) and many are hesitant about vaccines. It’s no wonder people in the world believe that the minister does not. I think it’s important if they catch the virus.

“Young people generally resume their economy when they are not vaccinated, which means that getting Covid is fine,” said the UK representative of the G7 Youth Summit and former president of the University of Cambridge. Evie Aspinall says. Student Union. “They say we don’t have a real sense of threat.”

Clubbers line up in Brighton with a countdown to “Free Day”. Photo: Chris Ease / Getty Images

NS Observer We interviewed young people in their twenties who had not yet been vaccinated, and many talked about their health concerns, skepticism about vaccines, fear of social media, and general lack of motivation. Mahmood Ikubal, a 26-year-old computer engineer and barber living in Tufnell Park in northern London, said:

“But then the agenda was reversed. As my age group got younger, my family began asking me if I would be vaccinated.” Ikubal, who recovered from Covid last year, wondered why he needed a jab. , Talked about fear of side effects.

Kevin, a 24-year-old painter and decorator, said he was so lazy that he “did not get it for years.” “I don’t book GPs or anything else until an emergency, but I didn’t think you could just go in, so I might go now.” Kevin said he “ vaccines.” He said he felt “anxious” when he was asked to take what he said. After reviewing clinical trial data, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency approved Pfizer, Modana, and AstraZeneca vaccines, with each vaccine administered more than 20 million times.

“But I’ll probably get the vaccine, so I’m less likely to be able to give it to vulnerable people,” he said.