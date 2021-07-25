Hardin County sees an increase in COVID cases | News Alerts

COVID-19 is on the rise again nationwide, and Hardin County is no exception.

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department reports a 252% increase in new COVID-19 cases between June 28 and July 17.

The Kentucky Health and Family Services Cabinet reported 45 new cases reported in Hardin County on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is clearly not over,” Baptist Healthhardin’s vice president and chief medical officer John Godfrey said in a statement Wednesday. “The cases of COVID-19 in Baptist Health Hardin inpatients have improved, but the number of cases has increased overall recently. Unvaccinated patients visiting for treatment are very ill. I have been hospitalized. In the last 5 days, 6 COVID patients have died, all of whom have not been vaccinated. “

According to the Cabinet, Hardin County has had 10,277 COVID-19 infections since March 2020, with 171 deaths from COVID complications reported by Thursday afternoon.

Sharon Wright, BHH’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Patient Care and Incident Commander for COVID-19 in the hospital, has seen increased hospitalizations, deaths, and critical care. Said that. A unit with a COVID that has remained open since the beginning of the pandemic. She said she had never reached the point where the number of COVID patients reached zero.

According to Wright, the majority of the patients they see are unvaccinated. She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention best described the round when it called it a “unvaccinated pandemic.”

“At this point, you have a preventable hospitalization if you have been vaccinated. You may still be infected with COVID, but if you have been vaccinated, you will be hospitalized or ventilated. The chances of using it or dying are dramatically reduced, “she said.

According to Burgan, many officials have stated low vaccination rates (LTDHD is 42.5% in 6 county areas), coupled with high infectivity of the COVID-19 delta mutant as a possible cause of resurrection. increase.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, Director General of Public Health, Kentucky, provided updates on the federal delta variant.

“There is one of the most aggressive variants we’ve ever seen in the fight against COVID, which is serious and even deadly for unvaccinated Kentucky people,” Bescher said in a news release.

Burgan said the community has the power to reverse the current trend of COVID-19.

“Each vaccinated individual helps build herd immunity, which reduces the spread of the virus and protects those who cannot be vaccinated,” says Burgan. “It is more important than ever for everyone to play their part in helping our community achieve herd immunity.”

As of Monday, the governor said that 2,248,235 Kentuckies had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. 61% of Kentucky people aged 18 and over are vaccinated, 51% of Kentucky people aged 40-49, 46% of Kentucky people aged 30-39, and 36% of Kentucky people aged 18-29. It’s just that.

As delta variants continue to spread throughout the United States and hospital COVID-positive intakes increase again, there are many questions about vaccine efficacy and vaccination rates, and what these numbers could mean to move to the fall. Remains.

Recently, a small panel of experts from the University of Kentucky and the UK HealthCare participated in a discussion of these issues and their implications for Kentucky.

So far, Vince Venditto, Ph.D., an assistant professor of pharmacy at the UK Pharmacy University, who has a broad background in vaccine design and immunology. While evidence is evolving for delta variants, COVID vaccines are doing what they are supposed to do with it so far.

“Currently, the vast majority of people who go to hospital with COVID infections are not vaccinated,” he said in a recent UK news release. “This is evidence that the vaccine is working. They protect us, keep us away from the hospital, and provoke an appropriate immune response to prevent death.”

Evidence suggests that vaccinated individuals can obtain delta variants, but they tend to have relatively mild infections, according to the announcement.

“We knew that it might be possible to increase the number of cases as the restrictions were relaxed in our community,” Godfrey said. “… We also know that vaccination reduces the severity of COVID. As delta variants dominate the entire state of Kentucky, this strain is far more infectious than the one we encountered last year. Please know. “

In many respects, Wright said the current increase in case numbers reminds us of the beginning of a pandemic. The test was a challenge when they first started, and there were only specific sites in the country that were available for the test.

“I couldn’t test it here. I now find it similar to the Delta variant,” she said. “Currently, there are few centers in the country that can test delta variants, and it takes weeks to determine if they really are that variant.”

But in the first round, she said, there was more community involvement in preventing the spread, but not so much now.

“Once again, we’re tired. We don’t want to keep wearing masks. We wanted to get back to normal life and there was a lot of false information about vaccines,” she says. I did. “This week’s nurse said,’I’m back.’ I didn’t have to ask her. I knew exactly what she was talking about.”

Mary Alford can be reached at 270-505-1417 or [email protected]..