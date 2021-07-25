Fauci says the United States is moving “in the wrong direction” in the fight against Covid-19

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is moving “in the wrong direction” to combat the new wave of Covid-19 pandemics accelerated by the delta mutation as vaccinations slow down. rice field.

He said it was a problem for the United States, as half of the country has not yet been fully vaccinated. Based on data modeling, the country faces the worst-case scenario of daily deaths reaching the peak of 4,000 people in winter.

“I don’t know if that would be the worst scenario, but it wouldn’t be good,” he said in CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We are going in the wrong direction. It’s like there are two types of America.”

Fauci also defended the Los Angeles and St. Louis decisions to re-impose mask orders, regardless of vaccination status. He said local governments have the discretion to access and implement rules that are tailored to the situation in the field, adding that urban behavior is consistent with what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky advised on July 22 that fully vaccinated people usually do not need a mask, but wearing a mask may have some benefits. Said he was sticking to. This recommends that many public health experts wear face masks in public to the CDC, even for those who are fully vaccinated, as viral cases fed by delta variants are resurrected. This is because it encourages you to do so.

In the United States, the epidemic of the highly contagious delta variant caused weekly cases to surge four-fold from the previous month, making it the worst week in three months.

