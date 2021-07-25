Covid-19: Two more deaths and 1,264 new cases in NI





https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 800w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 976w"}}},{"type":"image","model":{"image":{"alt":"Republic of Ireland" 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 800w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 976w”}}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,345 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,386 in the previous 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,345 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,386 in the previous 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 291,870 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 291,870 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 105 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals – that number is down by one from 106 on Friday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 105 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals – that number is down by one from 106 on Friday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty one patients are in intensive care units – that number is down one from Friday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty one patients are in intensive care units – that number is down one from Friday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,496,420 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,496,420 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,119,312 were first doses and 2,377,108 were second doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,119,312 were first doses and 2,377,108 were second doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}}]}},”contributor”:null,”blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”height”:100,”width”:976,”alt”:”Northern Ireland”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:100,”width”:976,”locator”:”9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There has been two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There has been two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,170.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,170.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,264 positive cases have been reported by the department on Sunday, down from 1,520 on Saturday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,264 positive cases have been reported by the department on Sunday, down from 1,520 on Saturday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 148,484 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 148,484 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Since May, the Department of Health has not been updating its Covid-19 statistics dashboard at weekends, so there are no current figures for the number of patients being treated in hospitals.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Since May, the Department of Health has not been updating its Covid-19 statistics dashboard at weekends, so there are no current figures for the number of patients being treated in hospitals.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”On Friday, there were 163 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland’s hospitals.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”On Friday, there were 163 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland’s hospitals.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”This compared to 162 inpatients on Thursday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”This compared to 162 inpatients on Thursday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There were 16 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, eight of whom were on ventilators. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There were 16 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, eight of whom were on ventilators. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 25 July at 14:30 BST”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 25 July at 14:30 BST”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 2,204,177 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday afternoon.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 2,204,177 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday afternoon.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No current figures on first or second doses are available at weekends but the Department of Health confirmed that more than a million people in Northern Ireland have now had two doses. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No current figures on first or second doses are available at weekends but the Department of Health confirmed that more than a million people in Northern Ireland have now had two doses. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 25 July at 14:30 BST”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 25 July at 14:30 BST”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”height”:50,”width”:1333,”alt”:”Short presentational grey line”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Short presentational grey line”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:50,”width”:1333,”locator”:”1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average: “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average: ","attributes":["bold"]}}]}}]}},{"type":"include","model":{"href":"/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/english/app?responsive=true&newsapps=true&app-image=https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/DEAE/production/_111260075_coronavirus_lookup_index_promo-nc.png&app-clickable=true&-clickable=true&-image-height=360&-image-width=640&-image=https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/DEAE/production/_111260075_coronavirus_lookup_index_promo-nc.png&app-image-alt-text=Click%20or%20tap%20here%20to%20see%20interactive%20content?cachebust=16072021″,"html":"","type":"vj"}},{"type":"text","model":{"blocks":[{"type":"paragraph","model":{"text":"If you can't see the look-up click here." here.","attributes":[]}}]}}]}},{"type":"image","model":{"media":{"__typename":"ComponentsImage","originalSrc":"https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png" line","attributes":[]}}]}}]}},{"type":"rawImage","model":{"height":50,"width":1333,"locator":"1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png","originCode":"cpsprodpb","copyrightHolder":"BBC","originalSrc":"https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png","iChefRecipe":"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png"}}]}},{"type":"image","model":{"media":{"__typename":"ComponentsImage","originalSrc":"https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png" Ireland”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:100,”width”:976,”locator”:”C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,345 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,386 in the previous 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,345 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,386 in the previous 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 291,870 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 291,870 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 105 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals – that number is down by one from 106 on Friday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 105 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals – that number is down by one from 106 on Friday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty one patients are in intensive care units – that number is down one from Friday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty one patients are in intensive care units – that number is down one from Friday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,496,420 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,496,420 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,119,312 were first doses and 2,377,108 were second doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,119,312 were first doses and 2,377,108 were second doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}}],”seeAlsos”:[],”relatedUrls”:[],”tags”:[{“title”:”Coronavirus pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/topics/cyz0z8w0ydwt”,”isEvent”:true},{“title”:”NI 