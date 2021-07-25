Health
Ministers reiterate that Prime Minister Lee called on older people to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Health News & Top Stories.
Singapore-Three Ministers Join Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Encourage 200,000 elderly people over the age of 60 who have not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated with jabs as soon as possible.
In a Facebook post on Sunday (July 25), Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said three-quarters of Singapore residents received the first dose and about half received both jabs.
Theo, who is also the Minister of National Security Coordination, said countries such as the United Kingdom and Israel have higher secondary dose rates than Singapore, but have been opened “quite freely” and faced a surge in the new Covid-19. He also said that there is. Infection.
He said Singapore can learn what is happening there and from our own experience in the last few weeks.
“We aim to have very low infections, not necessarily zero, and very low numbers of serious illnesses,” Teo wrote.
“It’s important every time we add a vaccinated person. We protect that person and our entire community.”
With higher immunization rates, “Our path of advance will be wider and more solid ground. We will … achieve a more stable position and arrive safely with greater confidence. You can, “he said.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Hen Swee Quiet also urged older people who are not taking jabs to be vaccinated and safe.
He said the message may sound broken because he repeats this message so often that “unvaccinated older people are at greatest risk of serious complications if they become infected with the virus. , I’m sticking to sending this message. “
Mr. Heng, who is also the Minister of Economic Policy Coordination, said that elderly people over the age of 60 who have not been vaccinated You can step into the vaccination center and get a jab No pre-registration is required.
“Vaccines are safe. Don’t wait until it’s too late to protect yourself and your loved ones,” he said.
Treasury Minister Lawrence Wong also said in a Facebook post on Sunday: Mobile vaccination teams have been set up throughout Singapore.
Wong, co-chair of the Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Task Force, said:
“Vaccinations help protect us and our loved ones. If your parents, grandparents and relatives haven’t been vaccinated yet, give them a message. Our loved ones Do everything you can to protect. “
The Ministry of Health has centrally deployed a mobile vaccination team covering 10 towns, including Senkan, Tampines, Bukit Mela and Yishun.
The post by Prime Minister Lee and the minister comes after a surge in cases of coronavirus, including a few older people, last week.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Prime Minister Lee said the elderly were at risk for Covid-19, even if they didn’t go out often, because they were able to catch the virus from friends and family.
He said the disease is dangerous for older people and even more dangerous for older people with other medical conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
Last Monday, it was reported that the vaccination rate for older people over the age of 70 was about 70%.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung wrote in a Facebook post last Friday that intake has risen over the past few days, with about 1,000 older people taking their first jab per day. increase.
