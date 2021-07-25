Hospitals in northeastern Florida are tense as cases grow





The COVID-19 revival in northeastern Florida is the last high ever reached in early winter as hospitals in the region are renewing their challenge to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Is approaching. 13,256 new cases were added on Friday, the latest day with full statistics from the Florida Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is comparable to the previous local peak in January, when the state regularly recorded more than 10,000 infections per day. Saturday before his deathLeon Haley, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville, said Friday, the wave of COVID-19 cases showed no signs of destruction, he said. Overcoming vaccine hesitation is a challenge Even among the thousands of employees in the hospital. “Let’s get it done”:Mayor Jacksonville urges COVID-19 vaccination, but opposes Maskmandate and closes “We are exhausted”:As the number of cases increases, Jacksonville homeless shelters will resume the 2020 COVID-19 program Florida Delta:The state has surpassed the nation in new COVID incidents. Many are still more afraid of vaccines when they soar in the big bends of the countryside. In a conference call with selected local officials and local leaders, Haley said, “Frankly, we had some similar hesitation questions among our own staff. I will. ” “Currently, the number of vaccinated staff is just over 50-60%, creating unique challenges.” He walked the UF Health campus on Friday and said the pharmacist had spoken to an unvaccinated employee and offered to give an injection on the spot. According to Haley, 90% of patients treated at UF Health Jacksonville were unvaccinated. He said 5% had not completed all doses of vaccination or had not yet progressed long enough to achieve a fully vaccinated condition since the last dose. The remaining 5% were completely vaccinated but still infected. “Vaccines do a tremendous job of keeping people away from hospitals and a great job of preventing people from getting serious illnesses,” he said. He said some people were wondering how quickly the vaccine was developed, but Haley said the research was so expensive that some regulatory barriers were removed. Said. “Vaccines are safe,” he said. “They are incredibly effective.” He said UF Health Jacksonville was treating 150 patients infected with the virus on the campuses of hospitals on Ace Street and Northside. The previous high was 125 in January, but by June 18th it had fallen to 12 and then rose again. “It’s still straight,” he said, when his staff assessed the trend of signs of a downward curve in the case. “The biggest challenge we face is the inability to see a specific purpose,” he said. He said to hospital workers when the pandemic first penetrated northeastern Florida in March 2020, “it would feel like a 100-day hurricane, now a 16-month hurricane. That’s the way our staff do it. ” deal with. “ UF Health isn’t the only one who needs to survive the storm. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data, within 6 weeks, the cumulative total weekly total of adult COVID-19 patients identified at Memorial Hospital was 53 (May 28-June 3) to 241 (July). ) Has increased. 9-15). Similar increases include Ascension St. Vincent Southside (22-161), Orange Park Medical Center (73-318), Baptist Medical Center (June 11-17 204-July 9-15 605) and Baptist Medical Center. Recorded on the beach (July 9-15). From 36 on June 18-24 to 204 on July 9-15). The Mayo Clinic surged from 79 COVID-19 patients to 239 in just two weeks. The department did not update this week’s hospital-specific statistics by press time. These numbers are cumulatively summed over the course of a week and are not the same as the number of COVID-19 patients admitted at a particular time. The latter statistics were published daily by the Florida Health Administration for almost a year, but AHCA stopped daily updates last month. However, Johns Hopkins University reported on Saturday that the seven-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida now exceeds 6,000. This is the highest level since the beginning of February. Also, as of Saturday, Florida hospitals reported 6,676 adult patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. The Florida Hospital Association announced on Thursday that the hospital did not report a “serious shortage” of supply and that patients at Florida Hospital were younger than their previous COVID-19 peak. Still, in almost every hospital in northeastern Florida, the weekly number of patients suffering from the coronavirus is approaching its highest level since early January or early February. CDC data show that Florida hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients surged 54.2 percent compared to last week, including 1,051 state-wide hospitalizations on Wednesday. The wave of hospitalization is in the midst of the rapid spread of the Delta variant, which was first documented in India and is rapidly spreading throughout the United States. As of May 22, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that Delta accounted for 3.1% of COVID-19 infections nationwide. Currently, the agency believes that more than 83% of US COVID-19 cases are due to this strain. At a briefing on Thursday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky described the variant as “one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know and in its 20-year career. I saw it. “ Florida is the hottest Jacksonville region of the state’s hotspots, absorbing some of the country’s heaviest impacts from variants. During the week from Friday to Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported that Florida had added 73,199 infections. The Department of Health listed 6,430 new Duval County cases last week: Baker (146-205), Clay (716-1185), Nassau (445-639), Putnam (212-369), St. Johns. (730 to 1,271) The number of all cases increased sharply. Florida health bureau statistics show that positive rates for new cases, which were already the highest of the season last month, continued to rise in most of northeastern Florida. Duval County’s positive rate rose from 21.9% to 25.7% over the seven days ending Thursday. Clay County increased from 19.9 percent to 26.0 percent. Nassau County, 24.5% to 25.4%. Putnam County, 21.1% to 23.6%. St. Johns County went from 17.9 percent to 20.7 percent. The exception was Baker County, where positive rates were one of the most volatile in the state. There, the positive rate dropped from 30.4 percent to 25.9 percent. Other neighboring counties also included some of Florida’s highest positive rates, including Union County (30.4%) and Bradford County (28.6%). The numbers are rising even faster across the St. Mary’s River. Camden County, southeastern Georgia, is one of three counties nationwide with the highest number of new cases in two weeks to date, for a total of 265. Deaths are also recovering, albeit at a much slower pace. The Florida Department of Health reported an increase in 282 deaths, from last week’s report to the latest report issued Friday. Due to delays in reporting, COVID-19 deaths often take weeks to appear in state figures. At the national level, the CDC recorded a 9.3% increase in deaths this week in its Community Profile Report. Vaccination shows a contrasting trend in Florida. This week’s vaccinations have declined across the state, from 255,359 from 9th to 15th July to 245,954 from 16th to 22nd July, but residents of northeastern Florida are probably local. Boosted by the acceleration of the outbreak, many people were asked to shoot. Duval County’s new vaccination population surged from 5,092 to 9,613, but also Clay County (1,101 to 2,042), Nassau County (370 to 847), Putnam County (228 to 400), and St. Johns County (1,176 to 2,195). Similarly recorded a significant week-weekly increase in vaccination. Only Miami-Dade, Broward, and Orange counties crossed Duval counties with weekly vaccinations. Still, according to state statistics, only 50% of Duval County residents over the age of 12 are vaccinated with COVID-19, compared to 60% in Florida as a whole.

