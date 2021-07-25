Mattapan Vaccination Clinic aims to increase Boston’s lowest vaccination coverage





Local public health organizations want to set up small pop-up immunization clinics throughout the neighborhood to change the lowest immunization rates in the city of Mattapan. Dr. Christine Price, Site Leader and Community Program Director at the Brigham and Brookside Community Health Center, said: About the clinic held on Saturday. “(We) are trying to remove the barriers that make people as easy as possible.” She added that no reservations, insurance or ID are required. I’ve heard this is a barrier for people on other sites, including undocumented immigrants. Fatima Alisaram, chairman of the Mattapan Community Council, said Mattapan’s vaccination rate (only 39.9% of fully vaccinated residents compared to 72.5% in the South End) was stalled due to distrust of the residents’ government. Said that. “You are talking about a higher immigrant population, which may come from countries with lower confidence in the government, and it will be carried with them,” she said. She said social media is the “biggest blockade of false alarms” about vaccines. She added that a local public health organization “literally … appeals to people to understand that this is a crisis.” A spokesman for Brigham & Women’s Hospital said on Saturday more than 100 people stopped by the booth for information about the vaccine, wore free masks, and 26 were vaccinated with the choice of Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Said. The clinic will return to the same location after 3 weeks and will be able to receive a second or first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Nurses and other outreach workers asked passers-by if they were interested in vaccination and provided information in both English and Haitian Creole. It also provided incentives to recipients of the vaccine, including $ 25 grocery store gift cards, masks, hand sanitizers, children’s books and other school supplies. season. Bilingual outreach Sabina Jean Blanc said, “By helping them understand in their own language, I have questions, I’m not good at asking, and I want to ask in my native language, so I’m a little closer.” increase. Workers of the Boston Public Health Commission and the Massachusetts Immigration and Refugee Advocacy Union. “There is some ambiguity in the overall vaccination of the immigrant community,” said Cherryr Cado, who works with Jean Blanc. “The difference is that there are people who literally come from the community and serve members of the community.” Emmanuel Pierre-Victor, a Haiti immigrant who lived in Roxbury and received the vaccine on Saturday, said he had opted in because of the convenient weekend time and grocery location. He said the J & J shot just felt “a little boring”. Cassandra Jn Baptiste, who lived in Mattapan and was vaccinated on Saturday, said through an interpreter that she was excited to fire and stop wearing masks because she was in relief from her cancer. She encouraged everyone to vaccinate and listened to the success of the polio vaccine. “She knows that there are side effects of the vaccine, including fatigue, but she wants to get COVID and deal with them rather than die,” her translator said.

